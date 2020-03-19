EastEnders' Max Bowden reveals he hasn't seen beloved nan in a month for fear of spreading coronavirus

EastEnders star Max Bowden, who plays Ben Mitchell, has revealed he hasn't seen his beloved nan in a month out of fear of spreading germs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor revealed the news to his fans on his Instagram account as he posted a picture of himself and his nan before the NTAs in January.

He wrote: "I haven't seen my nan in a month (has never happened) out of fear of the pandemic and her personal health.

"As everybody knows she's my world - so finding it very hard.

"Having an emotional thought tonight for everyone who is isolating away from their families and their vulnerable relatives, but stay strong. Together we can beat this. Unity will prevail. Love to all.

"And thank you for all the kind support regarding EastEnders shutting down for now. Fear not, when we're back, we're going to be better than ever."

Max's co-stars and friends rushed to send him love and support in this difficult time.

EastEnders has stopped filming (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Louisa Lytton, who plays Ruby Allen in the BBC soap wrote: "So much love."

Lorraine Stanley, who plays Karen Taylor, commented three love-heart emojis.

Former EastEnders actor Bleu Landau, who played Ben's stepbrother Dennis Rickman Jr commented a love heart emoji.

Luisa Bradshaw-White, who plays Tina Carter, wrote: "I went to see my nan (GG) yesterday and we all stood in the bottom step while she was in the doorway. It totally made her day. And I will do it everyday. Love you Max. Lulu."

Max has previously spoken about how important his nan is to him on Lorraine.

Max told Lorraine his nan is "his world" (Credit: ITV Hub)

During his appearance on the daytime TV show back in January, he revealed to host Lorraine Kelly that he was taking his nan to the NTAs and dubbed her "his world."

Max has also brought his grandmother and aunt to the set of EastEnders back in November last year.

Currently EastEnders has stopped filming during the coronavirus pandemic and has cut screening episodes to two a week.

At the time of writing there are 2626 cases of coronavirus in the UK and 104 deaths.

EastEnders will now air on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7.30pm.

