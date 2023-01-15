EastEnders star Max Bowden had reportedly got close to a Love Island star.

The Ben Mitchell actor, 28, was reportedly involved in some flirting with Olivia Hawkins.

Stunning Olivia is one of the Winter Love Island stars hoping to find love on the ITV2 show this month.

He began following Olivia and she returned the favour, according to The Sun.

His flirting with the Michelle Keegan lookalike apparently began on New Year’s Day when he liked a picture of her on Instagram.

A source told the newspaper: “Max and Olivia have been sharing exchanges and keeping an eye on how each other has been doing.

“She has been very impressed that Max showed such a keen interest in her and has been telling all her friends excitedly about it.

“She clearly fancies him. They’ve been growing closer. They follow each other on Instagram but he’s not the only famous face to be liking her photos.”

It comes after new dad Max reportedly cooled his relationship with co-star Shona McGarty.

It was reported Max and Shona began dating shortly after he split from his ex-girlfriend Roisin Buckle.

In September last year, Max became a dad after Roisin gave birth to their son.

Back in October, a source told The Sun: “There’s been a lot going on in Max’s life and things were just getting too complicated with Shona being involved.

“Max will always have a lot of love and respect for Shona but it’s just not the right time.

“Everything is trying to make things as least awkward as possible on set – luckily they don’t have many scenes together.”

However a friend close to the couple also told the publication that the couple never spoke on their relationship publicly, however they were never in an official relationship.

They also stated they “remain close friends who decided not to pursue anything romantic a number of months ago”.

Last year, Max announced the arrival of his son.

Sharing a picture of his son’s feet and a picture of him holding his son on Instagram, Max wrote: “Reginald Buckle welcome to the world son. Born on the 19th September 2022.

“Greatest feeling in the world and a love like I’ve never felt. Will never forget the feeling of my son looking me in the eye for the first time.”

Max praised Roisin writing: “Well done to Roisin on being such a strong first time mum and taking to motherhood like a champ.

“Heart is very full of love and gratitude, and can’t wait to love this little man for eternity.”

