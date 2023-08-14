Max Bowden speaking on Lorraine in front of EastEnders background
Soaps

EastEnders star Max Bowden breaks silence amidst calls for him to be axed

Max and his fans hit back

By Joel Harley

Actor Max Bowden has spoken out against an article demanding that bosses axe him from EastEnders. The soap star plays Ben Mitchell.

In the article, EastEnders viewers bemoaned Ben’s ‘boring’ storylines and repetitive traumas. Having taken notice of the piece, Max addressed the article via his own Twitter account.

Ben looking upset on EastEnders
Max plays tormented Ben Mitchell on EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Max Bowden speaks out against article demanding the axe for Ben

Writing on Twitter, Max broke his silence on the article. “Tbf, this is a glorious article,” he said, no doubt sarcastically.

In the comments below, Max’s fans commended him for snapping back.

Ben with his boxing gloves on in EastEnders
Max’s fans hit back at those demanding he be axed (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans leap to Max Bowden’s defence

“YOU ARE INCREDIBLE and every storyline you’ve been given you’ve portrayed so raw and beautifully. You’ve been my favourite on Eastenders since 2019. Don’t listen to them,” said one fan.

“Sorry you had to read that Max,” said another. “We all know that it isn’t true!”

“Anyone who thinks Ben should be axed after your stellar performances these last few years need their heads seeing to,” agreed a third.

“You are the best Ben Mitchell. How you embody the pain he’s been through all his life, you make it feel so real,” said another.

Ben looks upset on EastEnders
Has Ben not suffered enough? (Credit: BBC)

Tormented Ben struggles as EastEnders fans complain

One of the main lines of complaint was against Ben’s ‘repetitive’ trauma, with one fan in the article complaining: “Is he the only person on the square that needs to go through everything?”

Indeed, the soap’s most recent storyline has seen Ben struggling with an eating disorder following Lola’s death. Spiralling into a mental health crisis after Lola passed, Ben has been actively avoiding food and pushing away his loved ones.

Past storylines on the soap have had Ben kidnapped, bullied, abused and sexually assaulted. As a child, he almost drowned, and had to deal with thinking that his mother Kathy had died. He learned in recent years that this was not the case.

Is poor Ben overdue a break?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

Ben Mitchell Struggles To Accept Himself | EastEnders

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts on this story. 

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Related Topics

Ben Mitchell EastEnders Max Bowden

Trending Articles

Lisa Riley being interviewed on This Morning
Emmerdale star Lisa Riley issues stark warning to fans: ‘I will not ever be part of it!’
Josie Gibson and Matteo Bocelli split image
This Morning fans stunned by ‘flustered’ Josie Gibson’s behaviour towards guest after shutting down claims about her love life
Chloe Kelly smiling
Chloe Kelly profile: Boyfriend, earnings and unflappable drive
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Princess Diana split image
Prince Harry was ‘disappointed’ that his family couldn’t see similarities between Meghan Markle and his mother
Gethin Jones smiling
The One Show host Gethin Jones ‘dating’ First Dates favourite: ‘They’ve grown close’
Stephen Mulhern appearing on This Morning
Stephen Mulhern on the real reason he didn’t go on a ‘date in four years’