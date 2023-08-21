Martine McCutcheon recalls ‘terrible’ hospitalisation after she ‘could barely stand’ due to chronic illness

EastEnders legend Martine McCutcheon recently spoke out on Instagram about her experience being hospitalised due to suffering from a chronic illness.

She explained that this time last year she was unable to stand up, being taken into hospital after suffering from Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.

The former soap star has now shared a health update on her social media as she enjoyed partying with her loved ones.

Martine has spoken out about her chronic illness (Credit: ITV)

EastEnders legend Martine McCutcheon speaks out about hospitalisation

Earlier this month, Martine took to Instagram to share her hospitalisation experience with her followers.

Celebrating her husband Jack’s birthday, Martine revealed that she had been hospitalised the previous year as she was unable to stand.

She shared her experience of suffering from Chronic Fatigue Syndrome whilst sharing a photo of herself and her husband celebrating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martine McCutcheon (@martinemccutcheon)

Martine captioned the post: “Aaaaah I just found some more birthday spam! Oh what a difference a tan makes! We look so well! @jackmcmanus1 @samanthajm Thank you Mallorca, because it certainly doesn’t seem like August here in Blighty does it?! I wanted to share these as my husband’s birthday was kind of an extra big deal for me this year – Last year was terrible. I was so dizzy I could barely stand, I had been in hospital with my CFS and to say Jack held the fort is an understatement. His birthday was pretty rubbish, so I’m SO grateful and glad we got to enjoy this one… And that we got to see some friends! I’ve missed them so much!”

She then added: “I don’t know about you but I have to plan things pretty last minute as I don’t know how my symptoms will be and I hate letting people down – We all live all over the UK too… So now, I only surround myself with people who understand that if I need to cancel something (& that can happen often) it’s not a choice I want to make and that they go ahead and book something and if they see me rocking up, it’s a bonus! I also ask my friends to google CFS /fibro symptoms. If they love you, it’s the least they can do! Understanding helps with support. So thank you to our friends who came with a few hours notice!”

She added: “I forgot my sensory ear plugs [bleep]! They are amazing if you are dealing with sensory overload or feel or feel like everyone is shouting (which is often the case with CFS and fibro etc…) But I just keep grinning that we did it. Don’t get me wrong I slept like a log after but it was SO worth it! I wanted to share this, as people only see snippets on insta and life isn’t all fun and games… But I’m not going to wait till things are perfect to live and love my life. Grab what you can! Glad this birthday was better baby @jackmcmanus1 love you.”

Martine McCutcheon issued a health update on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Martine McCutcheon shares latest health update

A couple of weeks after sharing her experience, Martine has taken to Instagram once more to give her followers a health update.

Stunning her followers whilst wearing a sparkly mini dress, Martine could be seen dancing with her loved ones and enjoying some drinks in a series of clips marking her niece Lillie’s 21st birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martine McCutcheon (@martinemccutcheon)

Captioning the post, Martine shared an update with her fans: “Happy 21st Lillie! A bit of @taylorswift in honour of you! What a magical night! Unforgettable. Thank you to all the family for having us! We’ve had a ball! So pleased I felt well enough for the journey and the fun.”

She was able to party the night away at a big family celebration whilst feeling ‘well enough.’

