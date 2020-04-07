EastEnders actress Maisie Smith shows off new hair style

EastEnders actress Maisie Smith, who plays Tiffany Butcher-Baker in the soap, has bowled fans over after showing off her gorgeous curly hair.

She posted the stunning selfies to her Instagram account.

Maisie, who usually wears her hair straight, showed off some pictures of her hair falling in long wavy curls instead.

She captioned the post: "Took a couple selfies coz my hair went hella curly."

Friends and fans rushed to comment on how stunning she looked.

Former EastEnders co-star Tilly Keeper, who played Louise Mitchell, wrote: "Your hair is the dream."

One fan commented: "How can someone be this gorgeous?"

A second added: "You are stunning."

Life in lockdown

The 18-year-old recently detailed how lockdown has been affecting her own mental health.

She opened up about her ongoing battle with body dysmorphia.

Maisie plays Tiffany in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders actress Milly Zero reveals Dotty Cotton love triangle with Peter and Bobby Beale

According to the NHS website, "body dysmorphia is a mental health condition where a person spends a lot of time worrying about their flaws in their appearance. These flaws are often unnoticeable to others."

In an Instagram post, Maisie explained her anxiety "is hitting the roof" and has been feeling 'trapped in her thoughts'.

Took a couple selfies cause my hair went hella curly.

This led her to write a song about her body dysmorphia.

In the song, she revealed she had been battling with the condition since she was 13 years old.

Maisie recently revealed she has body dysmorphia (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read More: EastEnders FIRST LOOK: Next week's spoilers in 10 pictures

What is happening with EastEnders during the coronavirus pandemic?

It's not known when the EastEnders cast will returned to work after it was announced they are no longer filming due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision has also been taken to reduce EastEnders episodes from four a week down to two.

EastEnders now airs Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7.30pm.

At the time of writing there are 51, 608 cases of coronavirus in the UK and there have been 5373 deaths.

The next episode of EastEnders is tonight (Tuesday, April 7) at 7.30pm on BBC.

EastEnders will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!