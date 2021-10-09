EastEnders: Maisie Smith quits as show boss reveals Tiffany Butcher-Baker’s fate

EastEnders has confirmed Maisie Smith has quit the soap.

The Tiffany Butcher-Baker actress, 20, filmed her final scenes on Friday and will bow out of the soap later this year.

Maisie Smith has quit EastEnders after 13 years (Credit: Splash News)

In a statement revealing her decision, she said: “It’s time to say farewell to Tiff!

“I’ve grown up on EastEnders since 2008, and have learnt from the best over the past 13 years.

“I’m very excited for my next challenge and thank the BBC for the opportunity they gave me as a six-year-old.”

EastEnders‘’ Executive Producer Jon Sen confirmed that Tiff would not be killed off and the door will be left open for her return.

He added: “We are all very sad to see Maisie leave.

“She’s been a wonderful company member during her time at EastEnders and it’s been a privilege to see her blossom into the star she is.

“She has created an iconic character in Tiff and the door is always open to her return.

“We wish her all the very best for her future projects.”

Maisie’s co-stars are gutted to see her go.

They may be on-screen enemies but actress Milly Zero paid tribute to Maisie with a touching post.

She said: “Work won’t be the same without you, you will be so missed.

“But go spread your wings, the world ain’t ready.”

She will bow out as Tiffany Butcher-Baker later this year (Credit: BBC)

Maisie Smith quits EastEnders for Hollywood

It was reported earlier this year that Maisie will pursue a career in Hollywood once she’s off the soap.

She wants to emulate the success of former co-stars Ben Hardy and Hamish Patel.

However a source told the Mail: “Maisie loves EastEnders and idolises some of her co-stars, some of whom have been great role models for her.

“She believes the soap has been the perfect place to learn her trade and she owes them so much. Leaving will be a wrench but at least she knows she could return.

“Maisie is hugely ambitious and wants to test herself away from soaps.

“Starring in movies is a personal goal and seeing how well Ben and Himesh have done, it’s given her hope she could be the next box office star from EastEnders.”

