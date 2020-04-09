EastEnders actress Maisie Smith dances with lookalike mum during coronavirus lockdown

EastEnders actress Maisie Smith shared a video dancing with her lookalike mum, Julia, during the coronavirus lockdown.

The 18-year-old posted the video to her Instagram stories, showing her and Julia doing Tik Tok dances.

Maisie and her mum danced together (Credit: Instagram @maisiesmithofficial/TikTok @maisielousmith)

The mother and daughter are together during isolation (Credit: Instagram @maisiesmithofficial/TikTok @maisielousmith)

The pair danced along to the music before turning it into a coronavirus skit.

As Julia pretended to sneeze, Maisie walked away looking disgusted.

Maisie has been making Tik Toks during isolation (Credit: Instagram @maisiesmithofficial/TikTok @maisielousmith)

It comes after Maisie opened up about having body dysmorphia.

According to the NHS website, 'body dysmorphia is a mental health condition where a person spends a lot of time worrying about their flaws in their appearance. These flaws are often unnoticeable to others'.

In a song, Maisie revealed she has been battling with the condition since she was 13.

Maisie plays Tiffany Butcher-Baker in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Read More: What soaps are on tonight? Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders scheduling changes explained

In her Instagram post, the actress revealed her anxiety had been "hitting the roof" during the coronavirus pandemic and she has been feeling "a bit trapped" in her own thoughts as people are urged to stay in.

However she said she is "so thankful to be home and well."

Currently the actress if off work from EastEnders, where she plays Tiffany Butcher-Baker, as the soap has suspended filming.

During isolation, Maisie has also changed up her hair style. Her usually straight hair is now in curls.

What EastEnders storylines in Tiffany involved in?

Currently, Tiffany's husband Keegan has been struggling with getting loans, so he can get his business off the ground.

Tiffany drops a bombshell on Keegan (Credit: ITV)

Read More: EastEnders viewers convinced Sharon and Phil are going to run The Vic after shock kiss

Next week, Keegan gives Tiffany Karen's old engagement ring, before they go to Vinny's party.

However Keegan ends up getting caught up in the trouble at a house party and gets arrested.

Jack warns Keegan that evidence is stacking up against him.

When the aspiring businessman is released under investigation, he arrives home to an inconsolable Tiffany, who has a bombshell of her own.

EastEnders will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.