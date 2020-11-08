EastEnders star Maisie Smith has hinted she could quit the soap after Strictly Come Dancing.

The Tiffany Butcher actress has revealed she has aspirations away from the role she has played since she was a child.

Maisie Smith is currently competing on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

She is currently appearing on the dance show with partner Gorka Martinez.

And she’s consistently at the top end of the leaderboard which seems to have shown her that there’s life other than EastEnders.

Maisie told The Sun: “In the future I want to try new things and I want to play new characters, but for right now I’m happy because EastEnders want me still.”

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: Mick Carter horror as abuser Katy manipulates him into silence

On-screen Maisie will be entering into a huge storyline soon where Tiffany becomes a surrogate for Rainie and Stuart.

The couple were left devastated this week by a phantom pregnancy.

They become desperate to have a baby and an emotional Rainie ends up opening up to Tiff about what happened.

Tiffany will become a surrogate for Rainie and Stuart (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders’ Maisie Smith for surrogacy storyline

As Stuart is researching how they can make it happen, the pair collide and Rainie ends up offering Tiffany £10,000 to carry their baby.

Ricky Champ who plays Stuart explains how Rainie picks Tiffany as her surrogate because she’s there.

He said: “The initial choice of Tiffany is Rainie’s decision. She gets the idea straight away, far too quickly of course, that little Tiff is there.

Stuart and Rainie were devastated by a phantom pregnancy (Credit: BBC)

“She’s young, she’s local, she’s trustworthy. They like her, and she’s just started working as a beautician at the funeral parlour.

“The stars align and make Tiffany an easy choice.”

And when Tiffany agrees, they’re shocked but for the student she needs cash as well as the feeling of helping them.

Read more: EastEnders viewers urge Jay to leave Lola after she admits to cheating with Peter Beale

Ricky added: “Obviously both reasons have a big impact for her, that is how Stuart and Rainie are selling it to her. Literally ten grand is going to buy you a lot of trainers, Keegan!

“Keegan and Tiff need the money for their future.

“Fingers crossed for Rainie and Stuart, I think Tiffany likes this weird couple that has shown her some kindness.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!