EastEnders star Luisa Bradshaw-White was rushed to hospital after a knife wound horror while filming the soap’s Christmas episodes.

The Tina Carter actress told fans how, while filming the dishwasher scenes, she suffered a horrific injury.

Luisa Bradshaw-White revealed she cut herself during this EastEnders scene (Credit: BBC)

Luisa said she put her hand “through” the knives as she filled the dishwasher in the kitchen.

The dishwasher, which Chantelle died on, featured prominently over Christmas with Gray letting Tina work out that he had killed Chantelle.

Watching the tense Christmas Day scenes, a viewer tweeted: “I have so much fear for Tina right now, not the [bleep] knives.”

Luisa replied: “I actually put my hand through them and had to be rushed to A&E whilst the whole crew stood down….”

She added: “There was a lot of blood!”

Another viewer said she should treat the pain with alcohol, Luisa said: “Tequila sorts everything…”

Luisa Bradshaw-White will leave the soap soon (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders’ Luisa Bradshaw-White to leave soap

The actress will soon leave the soap after quitting her role.

However, fans are convinced Tina will be murdered by Gray.

Killer Gray realised in last night’s Boxing Day episode that Tina was close to discovering the truth of what happened with Chantelle.

Viewers know he killed her and staged the scene to look like a tragic accident.

He decided that he needed to get Tina out of Walford and so lied to her and her family about her facing prison for Ian Beale’s attack.

Gray lied and told Tina there was a witness and the police would be coming to arrest her at any minute.

He insisted she run abroad and set about making the arrangements.

Fans are convinced Gray will murder Tina (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans convinced Gray will murder Tina

But while getting money and after running into the copper, Tina discovered the truth – there was no witness and she would soon be cleared.

However, instead of waiting until she had back up, she ran straight to the house to confront the killer alone.

And while it was an impassioned display, fans are convinced it has cost Tina her life.

One said: “Grays gonna kill Tina!!!!! #EastEnders.”

“As soon as he said the knives go blade up, it was fairly obvious what was on the horizon for poor Tina #EastEnders,” said a second.

Another added: “Tina inadvertently signed her death warrant #EastEnders.”

