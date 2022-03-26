EastEnders star Louisa Lytton is too busy to watch the soap – let alone return

EastEnders star Louisa Lytton has revealed she’s too busy to watch the soap – let alone make a return.

The Ruby Allen actress left the BBC One soap to go on maternity leave last year.

Louisa doesn’t even have time to watch EastEnders (Credit: Splash)

But now she has told how her expected return is up in the air.

She told The Sun: “Yeah, I’m not sure at the moment, everything is sort of up in the air.

“Not sure at the moment, I just don’t know. Now that I’ve had a baby, that’s the priority.”

Read more: Coronation Street to EastEnders: 5 people missing from really big soap storylines

Louisa added that she doesn’t even have time to watch EastEnders at the moment.

“I don’t have time to watch TV at the moment, I watched it to get back into it after 15 years but I’m just too busy now,” Louisa said.

“Mum life is really good, she’s seven months now. It’s my first Mother’s Day, it’s just flown by.

Will EastEnders star Louisa Lytton return as Ruby Allen?

“It’s what I’ve always dreamed of, I waited a very long time for it, I just love every minute at the moment.”

Louisa, 33 and partner Ben welcomed daughter Aura in August.

The actress previously revealed that she is in no rush to return to the BBC soap.

Ruby left EastEnders last year (Credit: BBC)

Louisa told podcast Made By Mammas: “I’m at home being a mum.

“I’m doing the thing I’ve wanted the most in life, so I don’t think I’ll be in a rush to go back to work.

Read more: 15 EastEnders spoilers including three returns, an exit and devastating health news

“But then, at the same time, I don’t know because that is who I am.”

However, she did admit that she would give it a year and see how she felt.

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.