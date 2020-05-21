EastEnders Lorraine Stanley gives lowdown on Karen Taylor's 'exit' story

EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley has spoken out about Karen Taylor's Walford exit and said her alter ego is "gutted."

Karen was stunned back in March when Sharon Mitchell handed her new baby, Kayden, over to her and told her to look after him.

Wanting to make life better for his friend, Ian Beale stepped in and paid Karen to leave Walford so Sharon didn't have to see the baby every day.

Karen agreed to look after her grandson in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders return story for Stacey revealed?

Karen grappled with whether or not to leave, especially as Ian threatened to have the baby taken into care if she didn't go. Eventually she made the decision it was best to move away.

She's not going too far, but she is gutted.

Does Karen want to leave Walford?

But with her leaving date approaching, Karen actress Lorraine has revealed it's really not what Karen wants.

Speaking to Digital Spy, she said: "Obviously, as a mother, she doesn't want to leave her children.

"But she feels that she's doing the right thing for Kayden. She couldn't bear him to go into care so it's her only option."

Karen is set to leave (Credit: BBC)

Karen has six kids. Eldest Chantelle Atkins is, unbeknownst to Karen, being abused by her husband Gray. Once the truth comes out, she will definitely need her mother by her side.

Son Keanu has fled the country after fathering Sharon's baby, and other son Keegan is struggling with racist vicimisation.

Bernadette, Chatham and Riley make up the clan, but it is assumed the two young boys would go with their mum.

Lorraine admitted that leaving Keegan will hurt Karen the most, but added that she will be coming back to visit on weekends.

Karen is worried about her son, Keegan (Credit: BBC)

She's also leaving behind her boyfriend, Billy Mitchell, although the couple has vowed to keep their love alive.

"She's not going too far, but she is gutted," revealed Lorraine. "She really likes him and it's a new relationship.

"But she's got to do what she's got to do and what's best for Kayden."

Will Karen really leave EastEnders?

Sharon is back (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Emmerdale returns for filming for special lockdown episodes

However, Kayden's mum Sharon is back from her trip to Australia, and it's soon clear she's having second thoughts about giving her baby up.

She originally gave him away because she was overwhelmed by grief following the death of her eldest son, Dennis Rickman Junior.

But now she's had time to clear her head, could she be considering taking Kayden back?

Karen tells her it's not too late next week, but will Sharon see things the same way?

EastEnders airs Monday at 8pm and Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.