EastEnders star breaks silence on shock axe as she shares plans to join Corrie

Departing EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley has broken her silence on being axed from the soap – sharing her plans to join a rival ITV soap instead.

The actress is set to leave Walford later this year, following a seven-year stint in Walford.

Does a stay in Weatherfield beckon for the EastEnders icon?

Lorraine plays Karen Taylor on the soap (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley breaks silence on shock axe

EastEnders bosses revealed earlier this year that Karen Taylor is set to leave the soap. Karen is played by star Lorraine Stanley, 47, who joined the cast in 2017.

Although the exact circumstances surrounding Karen’s exit are unknown, Lorraine recently claimed that she was axed from her role. Speaking to The Sun, Lorraine spoke of how she feels about her impending departure.

“I was sad, it was a mix of emotions, it’s sad but it’s exciting as now I can go and do what I want. You can get a bit relaxed there and a bit comfortable. So I want to be out of my comfort zone.”

Lorraine went on to talk about Karen’s legacy on the Square. “I just want people to remember her as the best mum on the Square, a heart of gold, she’d give you her last fiver and would do anything for her kids – a bit like myself,” she said.

But what’s next for Lorraine?

Lorraine has opened up on what the future might hold, post-Walford (Credit: BBC)

Lorraine Stanley reveals plans to join rival soap

Talking about her post-EastEnders future, Lorraine teased that she’d be happy to jump ship to ITV. When pressed on where she might see herself, the actress has her sights set on a Weatherfield institution.

I think it would have to be Corrie and I would have to be the new landlady.

“Would I consider a rival soap? If I did, I think it would have to be Corrie and I would have to be the new landlady. I’d be Gemma’s auntie, Bernie’s sister. I’d be in their family and I’d take over The Rovers. Other than that…I’m not playing the ugly mum in Hollyoaks.”

Would you like to see Lorraine join the cast of Coronation Street?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!