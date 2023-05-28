EastEnders boss on ‘brutal’ decision to kill off tragic Lola as he teases ‘incredibly moving’ final episode

An EastEnders boss has spoken out on the soap’s decision to kill off tragic Lola Pearce off. The comments come as Lola’s friends and family prepare to say goodbye.

Next week, Lola will finally die after a lengthy battle with her brain tumour. Prior to these episodes being aired, executive producer Chris Clenshaw spoke out on the “extremely sad” decision to axe Lola, revealing it wasn’t one that producers ‘took lightly”.

Lola dies next week (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders boss reveals reasons behind Lola death storyline

Speaking at a press screening for Lola‘s final episode, Chris spoke out. He told assembled press: “The ending of one of our biggest storylines of the past year, and almost everyone on the show is extremely proud of the story, it’s also an extremely sad time for us as we say farewell to the incredible Danielle Harold.”

“When we first came up with the idea of telling the story, we debated at great length, and it certainly wasn’t a decision that we took lightly. The story was so powerful and we know from previous stories such as these that when EastEnders tackles or raises awareness of an issue, the impact can be huge and we all felt that this was one of those stories that needed to be told.”

He added: “With the support of Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support, whose help and support has been invaluable, we as well as all the families and most importantly those actually going through what Lola is, our understanding of the issue grew and we knew just how important it was that we tell this story.”

EastEnders star Danielle Harold plays dying Lola Pearce in the BBC soap (Credit: BBC)

Chris Clenshaw praises Danielle Harold’s performance

Chris went on to talk about actress Danielle Harold‘s performance as Lola. “Let me tell you, right from the start Danielle has thrown her heart and soul, not only into the performance but also the detailed research.

“I think it’s incredibly difficult. None of us want to say goodbye to Danielle, but I think that’s the character Danielle has created. She is so well loved, and you can only really tell a story like this with a character that is so well loved. We all know how talented Danielle is. But from the outset of this storyline, she has blown everyone away,” he continued.

“She has not only portrayed the brutality of what many who face a terminal diagnosis go through with such care and consideration, but she has been meticulous in detail with how she has done it. Over the next week on screen, Danielle will quite rightly be at the centre of the show. As viewers are aware, Lola is sadly coming to the end of her life.”

Lola’s family and friends have been preparing for her final moments (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders prepares to say goodbye

Chris continued, addressing what viewers can expect from Lola’s final episode. “Although a tough watch, there were lots of moments where we see Lola’s determination and tenacious character shine though – something that Danielle and ourselves were all keen to ensure we continued.

“With those around her, including Jay and Billy, played by Jamie Borthwick and Perry Fenwick – who have all been outstanding with this story – we see a family preparing to say goodbye. It is incredibly moving and with the powerful performances from all those involved and we hope that we have raised awareness of an issue that sadly affects so many.”

