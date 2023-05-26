Fans of EastEnders spotted a massive plot hole last night’s episode of the soap (May 25), with the end nearing for Lola Pearce. As Lola’s friends and family prepared to say goodbye, Ben Mitchell had a plan of his own.

But something about Ben’s quest to save Lola didn’t ring true for fans, leading them to question the show’s logic. Had the writers tripped over themselves in Ben’s search for a miracle cure?

In denial, Ben spoke to Lola’s doctor about an experimental new treatment in the States (Credit: BBC)

Ben is unable to accept the truth

Unable to accept Lola’s tragic diagnosis, devastated Ben paid a visit to Lola’s doctor to discuss her treatment. In doing so, he became convinced that her life could be saved by enlisting onto an experimental drug trial on the States.

Ben has taken Lola’s prognosis particularly badly, and clashed with Jay over her treatment. She returned home from the hospital this week, in spite of Ben’s loud protestations.

Ben made a show of support last night, but remained convinced that the experimental treatment in America would be the best course of action. After talking Callum around, he left Walford to catch a last-minute flight to the States.

However, many fans thought that they had spotted a massive plot hole during Ben’s scenes. Many wondered how exactly Ben managed to get an appointment with Lola‘s doctor.

Many wondered how Ben had managed to get an appointment with Lola’s doctor (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans call out plot hole in Lola storyline

As the episode aired, viewers shared their thoughts on social media. Many wondered how Ben had got to see Lola’s doctor – in spite of him not evening being next of kin.

“How is Ben able to go and talk to an NHS doctor with one day’s notice and discuss Lola’s medical condition when he’s not even related to her? What about patient confidentiality?” asked one fan.

“Patient confidentiality anyone? The doctor shouldn’t have let Ben in the room, let alone talked to him,” another pointed out.

“Ben shouldn’t be able to discuss Lola’s medical care with the doctor… Ugh! I had to fast-forward through that scene,” wrote another frustrated viewer.

“Surely Ben wouldn’t be allowed to talk to this doctor about Lola’s case without Lola’s permission/presence?” asked another.

How on Earth did Ben manage to get an appointment with Lola’s doctor? And why was she sharing confidential information with him?

Ben wouldn’t be dissuaded from his cause (Credit: BBC)

Ben jets off in search of miracle cure

During their conversation, Ben talked about the possibility of buying Lola more time on an experimental course of drugs. Although the doctor remained dubious, Ben was set on the idea.

He left shortly afterwards to catch a flight to America. Can Lola be saved? And, if not, does Ben risk missing Lola’s final hours?

