EastEnders fans broken by Jay and Ben’s reaction to Lola’s cancer bombshell

Fans of EastEnders have been left ‘heartbroken’ by Jay and Ben’s reaction to Lola’s cancer bombshell, following last night’s episode of the soap.

Latest scenes in the storyline saw Lola come clean to daughter Lexi about her condition.

Viewers watched as she told a devastated Lexi that her cancer will, eventually, kill her.

As Lola told Lexi the heartbreaking news, Jay and Ben observed, in tears.

Jay and Ben’s reaction touched a nerve with viewers, who were left shattered by the pair’s tears.

Lola finally told Lexi that she’s dying (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans left heartbroken by Jay and Ben’s ‘devastating’ reaction

Following the episode, viewers took to social media to share their grief at Lola‘s bombshell.

“Seeing Jay and Ben crying as Lola told Lexi she was dying sent me over the edge,” wrote one viewer.

Seeing Jay & Ben crying as Lola told Lexi she was dying sent me over the edge 😭😭😭 #EastEnders — Sarah Dee (@SarahxMxDee) January 31, 2023

“Jay and Ben looked so heartbroken when Lola was telling Lexi,” said another.

Jay and Ben looked so heartbroken when Lola was telling Lexi. 😢 #EastEnders — Monty 🇺🇦 (@Monty11061087) January 31, 2023

“Ben and Jay crying also was such a heartbreaking scene – my heart can’t take this,” a third viewer said.

Ben and jay crying also was such a heartbreaking scene my heart can’t take this 💔 #EastEnders — Daisy 💗bobby beale fan acc (@AdoreBobbyBeale) January 31, 2023

“The way they kept cutting to Ben and Jay during that scene, devastating,” another fan wrote.

The way they kept cutting to Ben and Jay during that scene, devastating #EastEnders — ‎‏Josh (@sharonsstacey) January 31, 2023

Can Lexi and the boys ever recover from this heartbreaking loss?

Estranged mother Emma is back on the scene after being tracked down by Billy Mitchell (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Lola comes face-to-face with her mum

Following this tragic revelation, later scenes showed Lexi meeting with grandmother Emma, played by Patsy Kensit.

Emma offered words of comfort to her oblivious granddaughter.

She then booked an appointment at the Fox & Hair, and asked specifically for Lola.

This will bring her face-to-face with her estranged daughter.

EastEnders spoilers for tonight’s episode have revealed that Lola will meet with Emma, unaware that she is actually speaking with her mother.

Will Emma come clean?

