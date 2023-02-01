Soaps

EastEnders fans broken by Jay and Ben’s reaction to Lola’s cancer bombshell

The boys struggled to contain their emotions

By Joel Harley

Fans of EastEnders have been left ‘heartbroken’ by Jay and Ben’s reaction to Lola’s cancer bombshell, following last night’s episode of the soap.

Latest scenes in the storyline saw Lola come clean to daughter Lexi about her condition.

Viewers watched as she told a devastated Lexi that her cancer will, eventually, kill her.

As Lola told Lexi the heartbreaking news, Jay and Ben observed, in tears.

Jay and Ben’s reaction touched a nerve with viewers, who were left shattered by the pair’s tears.

Lola looking upset as she talks to Lexi on the sofa
Lola finally told Lexi that she’s dying (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans left heartbroken by Jay and Ben’s ‘devastating’ reaction

Following the episode, viewers took to social media to share their grief at Lola‘s bombshell.

“Seeing Jay and Ben crying as Lola told Lexi she was dying sent me over the edge,” wrote one viewer.

“Jay and Ben looked so heartbroken when Lola was telling Lexi,” said another.

“Ben and Jay crying also was such a heartbreaking scene – my heart can’t take this,” a third viewer said.

“The way they kept cutting to Ben and Jay during that scene, devastating,” another fan wrote.

Can Lexi and the boys ever recover from this heartbreaking loss?

Billy talking with Emma in EastEnders
Estranged mother Emma is back on the scene after being tracked down by Billy Mitchell (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Lola comes face-to-face with her mum

Following this tragic revelation, later scenes showed Lexi meeting with grandmother Emma, played by Patsy Kensit.

Emma offered words of comfort to her oblivious granddaughter.

She then booked an appointment at the Fox & Hair, and asked specifically for Lola.

This will bring her face-to-face with her estranged daughter.

EastEnders spoilers for tonight’s episode have revealed that Lola will meet with Emma, unaware that she is actually speaking with her mother.

Will Emma come clean?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

Lola Tells Lexi She Isn't Going To Get Better | Walford REEvisited | EastEnders

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

