EastEnders: Little Mo following son Freddie back to Walford?

EastEnders fans are desperate for Little Mo to make a comeback to Walford.

The fan favourite was last seen 16 years ago in 2006 having fled Albert Square following years of trauma.

EastEnders fans want Little Mo back in Walford (Credit: BBC)

She was played by actress Kacey Ainsworth for six years.

Tragic Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier will play Freddie Slater – 16 years after the character’s last appearance.

Little Mo was abused violently by her husband Trevor who raped her and beat her.

Read more: Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier splits from girlfriend ahead of EastEnders debut

Having fought back with an iron, she escaped but he later took her hostage and tried to burn her alive – but ultimately died himself.

Later Little Mo married Billy Mitchell and found happiness.

However she was later raped by Graham Foster – and fell pregnant with son Freddie.

EastEnders fans want Little Mo back

Billy refused to raise her son with her and so they divorced – with Mo later decided to live a happy life away from Walford with her son.

But with the news her son is returning to Walford, fans are desperate for Little Mo herself to stage a comeback.

One said: “Petition to bring Little Mo PLEASE.”

A second said: “I think Little Mo will be the next big character coming back which will be brilliant. I was starting to think Kacey Ainsworth would never return.”

Another said: “I really want Little Mo back now but hyped for Billy to actually get some material.”

Bobby Brazier is set to join the cast of EastEnders as Freddie Slater. (Credit: BBC)

A fourth said: “Clenshaw is really making up for all the axings.

“I will gladly accept one original character from the past for every two random new characters with no ties to any established characters.

“Surely this means Big ‘Lil Mo is coming back at least for a cameo.”

Read more: EastEnders: Bobby Brazier teases love interest for Freddie Slater

Even Kacey Ainsworth herself commented on the situation.

“Oh my oh my … #freddie what a lovely piece of casting EastEnders,” she wrote alongside a story about Bobby joining the soap.

She added: “Lordy Lordy feelin the littlemo ❤️”

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.