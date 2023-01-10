EastEnders fans were left concerned for Lily after yesterday’s episode, as the police and social services decided to get involved in her pregnancy.

So far Lily has confirmed that Ricky Jr is the father of her baby.

However, fans were left feeling suspicious of Freddie Slater following his interview with the police.

So could Freddie really be the father?

Lily Slater discovered that she was pregnant following a carbon monoxide leak on New Years Eve (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Lily forced to come clean about her pregnancy

EastEnders fans were left horrified as they shared feared Freddie has something to hide regarding Lily’s pregnancy.

The 12 year old was rushed to hospital when she collapsed during a New Year’s Eve party.

However, it was later revealed that her stomach pains were not a result of the carbon monoxide but rather because she was pregnant.

Lily confessed to her mum, Stacey, that the father is Ricky Jr and made Stacey promise not to tell anyone about her pregnancy.

But, EastEnders fans are still expecting a huge twist as they suspect who they think the real father is.

In yesterday’s episode (January 9), Martin was horrified after he found out from social services that Lily was pregnant.

Stacey tried to warn him beforehand but she was unable to get a hold of him before the police showed up at is door.

The police and social services then began to interview the rest of the family.

But viewers were left concerned that Freddie has something to hide.

Fans suspect that Freddie Salter is the father of Lily’s baby (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans suspect Freddie is the father of Lily’s baby

After the police forced Lily to come clean about her pregnancy, fans watched in horror as they noticed that Freddie was looking a little too suspicious.

One viewer wrote: “Freddie does look guilty but I think EE wants us to think that so they can throw a curveball. I think the Slaters will think he is the dad (even though he’s not) and reveal his paternity in an argument comparing him to his real father #EastEnders.”

Someone else commented: “Now they’re making Freddie act all suspicious #EastEnders.”

A third added: “Freddie seemed a bit too defensive in that questioning.. I still think there is a twist to this Lily storyline #EastEnders.”

Another eagle-eyed viewer noticed: “Freddie putting himself straight in the frame there #EastEnders.”

A fifth fan also picked up: “So are we really thinking little Ricky is the dad??? Freddie seems very angry and quick to to shout at the police ‘ask Stacey she know’ hhhhhmmm #EastEnders.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

