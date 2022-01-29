EastEnders legend Louise Jameson is joining Emmerdale – again!

The actress is best known for playing Rosa di Marco in the BBC soap until 2000.

Louise Jameson will play Rhona’s mum Mary in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Who did Louise Jameson play in Emmerdale before?

Early in her career she played Sharon Crosswait in Emmerdale – the soap’s first-ever murder victim.

And now she is returning to the soap to play Rhona Goskirk’s mum Mary.

Mary will burst onto the scene just in time to interrupt a very important moment in Rhona’s life.

Soap bosses have teased how “no nonsense Mary” will arrive in the village and prove a hit with Rhona’s friends and neighbours – but not her own daughter.

The pair have a strained relationship, with Rhona having always felt she was never good enough for her mother.

Will she be able to repair her broken relationship with Rhona?

Can they put the past behind them and begin to cherish the fact they are mother and daughter?

Emmerdale: Louisa Jameson will ruffle feathers as Rhona’s mum

The casting announcement also reveals that Mary will “ruffle feathers” in the village.

Her acerbic wit and stubbornness will mean there won’t be a dull moment for Rhona – or anyone who crosses her path.

However, it has been teased that there is another hidden reason for Mary’s arrival.

How long before unsettled Rhona finds out the real reason behind her mother’s arrival?

However Mary will be hiding a secret from her long-suffering daughter (Credit: ITV)

What else has Louise been in?

Louise has a variety of television and theatre credits. Most notably playing the roles of Leela in Doctor Who and Rosa di Marco in EastEnders.

The actress said in a statement: “It feels like such a gift to be welcomed into the Emmerdale cast.

“Playing Zoe’s on screen mum is the icing on the cake.”

However, the show’s producer Laura Shaw added: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Louise to Emmerdale.

“It’s great to have such a high calibre and talented actor join our already strong team and she will be a fabulous asset to the show.

“Intelligent, witty and complex, Mary promises to be a force to be reckoned with in the village and for Rhona, there won’t ever be a dull moment whilst her domineering mother is around.”

