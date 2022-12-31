EastEnders legend Jacqueline Jossa is in secret talks with soap bosses about a return.

The Lauren Branning actress, 30, is reportedly keen to make a comeback after her recent cameo return.

Jacqueline returned as Lauren in EastEnders this month (Credit: BBC)

Viewers saw Lauren make a shock appearance in Walford for Dot Branning’s funeral earlier this month.

And according to a new report, it has reminded all concerned about the character’s popularity.

The I’m A Celebrity winner joined the soap in 2010, taking over the role from Madeline Duggan.

However just eight years later she was axed with the character involved in a dramatic rooftop fall that claimed her sister Abi’s life.

But now she could be making a sensational return.

A source told The Sun: “Jacqueline hugely enjoyed reprising her role as Lauren for Dot’s funeral. EastEnders was a huge part of her life and she absolutely loves her character.

EastEnders in talks to bring back Jacqueline Jossa?

“She had a conversation with EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw when she was back filming and made it clear she would be up for Lauren returning to Walford.

“Naturally it all depends on storylines and obviously Jacqueline would need to make it fit around her family life. But her two daughters are older now and going back on set made her realise just how much she missed EastEnders.

“She hopes that something can be rustled up for Lauren and that she can return full time at some point in the future.”

Speaking about her recent return, Jacqueline teased it was to remind viewers of the Branning family.

She said: “She is just popping in to see old friends.

“I feel like she is there to let people know there’s still hope and a future for the Brannings.”

After previously leaving the soap, Jacqueline went on to win I’m A Celebrity in 2019.

She launched a series of clothing lines and has made a fortune.

She also welcomed daughters Ella and Mia with controversial reality star Dan Osborne.

However she also recently opened up about how leaving the soap put her in financial difficulties.

And she was even forced to sell her house.

Speaking on a podcast, Jacqueline said: “I was on EastEnders for eight years where you got a set pay cheque every week.

Jacquline is definitely up for an EastEnders return (Credit: Splash)

Jacqueline Jossa opens up about post-soap struggles

“It was a set pay cheque and I didn’t have to do anything else. It was my comfort blanket, it was what I knew. Then it just wasn’t.

“There’s no such thing for me as maternity pay, so when I had kids I had to leave and I had to do magazine covers to make money to feed my kids.

“Once you’re gone, when you’re not on the show, you don’t have money. Done! You’re not paid anything else.

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

“People go, ‘Why are you selling your soul?’ I’m feeding my kids. That’s the difference. I’m not embarrassed, I’m not ashamed.

“There’s been times where I haven’t had money. Before I went in the jungle I was struggling with money. I had to sell my house.

“And then I went in the jungle and had amazing opportunities, so I would never ever look at somebody and say, ‘They’re not hustling enough’. You have to do it.”

