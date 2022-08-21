EastEnders legend Anna Karen leaves huge fortune to soap co-star, according to reports

EastEnders legend Anna Karen left the bulk of her fortune to her soap co-star.

The Aunt Sal actress died earlier this year aged 85 in a fire at her home.

EastEnders legend Anna Karen left the huge sum to her co-star (Credit: Splash)

And now probate records have revealed that she left a huge sum to her EastEnders co-star Sophie Lawrence.

On the Buses star Anna bequeathed 65 per cent of her net estate to Lawrence, according to the Mail on Sunday.

After payment of inheritance tax and funeral costs, she left £427,197.

Actress Sophie, 50, played Diane Butcher in the soap between 1988 and 1991.

However she also made a number of guest appearance in the following years.

As well as starring in EastEnders together, the actresses also toured in a comedy show: Bizarre & Rummage, based on the book by Sue Townsend.

Who did Anna Karen play in EastEnders?

Anna had a recurring role in EastEnders as Peggy Mitchell’s sister Aunt Sal.

The domineering, disapproving relative often sided with Peggy over wayward son Phil Mitchell.

She first appeared in 1997 and she was last seen at the funeral of Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell in 2017.

Anna, was born in South Africa in 1936, before moving to London aged 17.

She made her career debut in naturist film Nudist Memories in 1961.

Sophie played Diane Butcher in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Following small parts in Poor Cow and Carry on Camping, she landed a role in Wild Wild Women alongside Barbara Windsor.

Anna was then offered the role that would make her famous: Olive in On The Buses.

Olive was the sexually frustrated younger sister of Stan Butler. Anna played her for all 74 episodes of the series.

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2022 right here!

She was actually a model at the time and was forced to wear a wig and lots of padding to play Olive!

Anna later reprised the role of Olive in sitcom The Rag trade.

She was married to comedian Terry Dugan until his death in 2008.

Anna died in a house fire earlier this year after it’s believed she fell asleep while smoking a cigarette.

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.