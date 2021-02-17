EastEnders fans have predicted that Lee Carter will return to Walford this year.

Lee was last seen on New Year’s Eve last year when he returned to Albert Square.

Mick and Linda told their son that they were splitting up. But Lee quickly realised his dad was struggling with his mental health.

Mick told Linda that Katy abused him when he was 12 (Credit: BBC)

Later Mick told Linda the reason for his distant behaviour was because he was groomed and sexually abused by childhood carer Katy Lewis and that Katy’s daughter Frankie is his daughter.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Mick and Linda’s daughter Nancy will be returning to Albert Square after nearly six years away.

Nancy will be back (Credit: BBC)

Actress Maddy Hill be returning to the role. But now fans are predicting it won’t be long before Mick and Linda’s oldest son Lee is back.

EastEnders: Fans predict Lee Carter will return

In a Digital Spy forum, one fan wrote: “With Nancy returning, I’m honestly surprised that they have not said that Lee is making a return. I actually love Danny Boy [Hatchard] as an actor.

“If he came back, I could certainly see him being paired up with Whitney again (although didn’t Mick say he had a new partner?)

Lee made a return in 2019 and 2020 (Credit: BBC)

“I wonder if they will ever look at his depression again. Would you like to see him back?”

One fan said saying: “He probably will be back at some point.” Responding to this, another said: “I say Summer.”

A third commented: “I have a feeling he’ll be back before the year ends.”

On Twitter, viewers also began to predict Lee would be back soon.

ok but if Nancy is returning I'm so hopeful for more Lee returns too, one preferably permanent #EastEnders — 💙 Tom Gardiner 💙 (@tomgofficiaI) February 8, 2021

I still think we might get a permanent Lee return at some point this year tbh #EastEnders — Josh (@sharonsballum) January 21, 2021

How long until a permanent Lee return and Johnny 3.0? #EastEnders — Joseph (@josephfelldown) February 8, 2021

What is Danny Hatchard up to?

Danny first joined the EastEnders cast in 2014 playing Lee.

He left the show in 2017 when Lee moved to Dover but made a brief return in 2019 and 2020.

Whilst it hasn’t been revealed if Lee will be returning, Danny has continued acting since leaving the soap.

Danny Hatchard EastEnders Our Girl (Credit: BBC)

In 2019, he played thief Gary in TV series Not Going Out. In 2020, he played Private Rhett ‘Cheese’ Charlton in series four of Our Girl alongside Michelle Keegan.

He will also be playing a character called Lee in a new TV series called Ridley Road.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

