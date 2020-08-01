EastEnders' Lacey Turner melts hearts with adorable pics of daughter Dusty

EastEnders star Lacey Turner has shared some gorgeous new photographs of her daughter Dusty.

Lacey, 32, posted the shots online while commenting on her baby girl's very trendy pair of shoes.

Despite being just 12 months old, it's clear Dusty definitely knows how to work a summer wardrobe!

Read more: Dame Barbara Windsor moved into a care home as Alzheimer's worsens

In the new photos, the tot can be seen perched on a wooden bench while wearing a mustard coloured romper.

She is sporting a little pair of leopard print sandals and matching bow in her hair.

Lacey posted the snaps on Instagram, captioning them: "Someone loves shoes as much as her mama."

Someone loves shoes as much as her mama.

The actress' EastEnders co-stars have been quick to comment, with Louisa Lytton writing: "Ohhhhhhhh I love her ❤️."

Emma Barton, meanwhile, added: "Heartbreaker 💕."

Lacey's new pictures have also melted plenty of fans' hearts too, with one saying: "Awww look at those shoes 👞 she’s such a cutie."

Another commented: "She's gorgeous and has great style!"

Lacey's rainbow baby

Lacey, who plays Stacey Fowler in EastEnders, welcomed Dusty with her husband Matt Kay in July 2019.

They recently celebrated her first birthday and marked the special milestone with a rainbow balloon arch, as Dusty is their 'rainbow baby'.

This term is given to children born following a miscarriage or stillbirth.

In February, Stacey appeared on Loose Women and spoke about the heartbreaking miscarriages she suffered before falling pregnant with Dusty.

She told viewers of the ITV1 show: "The first time we fell pregnant, I thought, 'Oh my gosh, this is so exciting'. We started looking at clothes and then it was just gone at seven weeks.

"It was such a massive shock because quite naively I thought, 'Oh I'm going to have a baby'.

Lacey spoke about her journey to motherhood earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Lacey Turner's miscarriage heartbreak

"I thought I would just try again, as apparently it happens to loads of people. So we tried again but it happened again at exactly the same point."

Given her previous heartbreak, Lacey says she ignored her pregnancy with Dusty until she was 14 weeks and stopped herself from getting excited until she was 25 weeks gone.

Recalling the moment she gave birth, Lacey said: "I couldn't believe it when she was born. It was the best. It was amazing."

Read more: Tina O'Brien fans in hysterics as daughter Scarlett ruins video call

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.