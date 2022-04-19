Ex-EastEnders star Katie Jarvis pleads guilty to common assault and racially aggravated harassment

Former EastEnders actress Katie Jarvis has pleaded guilty to charges of common assault and racially aggravated harassment.

Katie, 30, appeared at Basildon Crown Court today (Tuesday April 19) for the first day of the trial.

The actress, who played Hayley Slater in the BBC One soap, had initially denied the charges, but has since changed her plea.

Hayley gave birth to Alfie’s baby (Credit: YouTube/BBC)

What did Katie Jarvis do?

Katie was allegedly arguing with two other women outside a bar in Southend, Essex.

She is also facing allegations of shouting, “black lives don’t matter” during the incident in July, 2020.

Katie is now on bail and will return to the court tomorrow (April 20) for sentencing.

The alleged brawl occurred when Katie was with friends in Southend, Essex.

Katie has pleaded guilty to charges (Credit: Shutterstock)

OK! magazine shared a statement from Essex police made at the time.

It said: “A woman is due to appear in court in April to face charges in connection with an incident in Marine Parade, Southend last year.

“29 year-old Katie Jarvis, of South Street, Rainham was arrested.”

Who did Katie Jarvis play in EastEnders?

The actress joined the cast of EastEnders in 2018, introduced as Hayley, a cousin of the infamous Slater family.

Her first storyline saw her join forces with Stacey (Lacey Turner) who was trying to get her kids back from estranged husband, Martin Fowler (James Bye).

She also gave birth to Alfie Moon’s baby. EastEnders fans know Alfie was married to Kat Slater at the time.

Katie Jarvis as Hayley Slater (Credit: BBC EastEnders)

Katie left the soap in 2019 as her character struggled to cope with being a single mum.

Since leaving the soap, Katie has been defended by her former co-stars when it was revealed she was working as a security guard for B&M.

She was mocked on Twitter for taking a ‘normal’ job after EastEnders fame.

Katie spoke out about her job, saying she’d quit acting to provide stability for her two children.

Speaking to the Daily Star Sunday, Katie said: “I’ve taken a step back from acting. I’ve got a job and I’m looking after my kids.”

She also made an appearance on The Victoria Derbyshire Show talking about ‘job shaming’.

