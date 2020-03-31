EastEnders viewers distracted by Kathy Beale's hat at Dennis's funeral

EastEnders viewers were distracted by Kathy Beale's hat at Dennis's funeral in last night's episode (Monday, March 30).

In the episode, Albert Square residents gathered to say goodbye to teenager Dennis, who died in the boat accident last month.

Those in attendance included his mum Sharon, best friend Ian and Ian's mum Kathy.

EastEnders viewers were distracted by Kathy's hat

However as they came onto the Square, viewers were distracted by Kathy's black fedora hat, comparing her to a 'mob wife', 'Michael Jackson' and 'Freddy Krueger'.

obsessed with how kathy and sharon look like mob wives at dennis’ funeral #eastenders — chloé (@chloeannelillia) March 30, 2020

Kathy’s came dressed as Michael Jackson and Ian’s came as the smooth criminal... literally. #EastEnders — Kavan Lamy (@KavanLamy) March 30, 2020

Kathy dressed like she's about to Moonwalk #EastEnders — 🅿️ 𝔻𝕦𝕗𝕗𝕪 (@MrDuffz85) March 30, 2020

Kathy's come as WWE legend The Undertaker #Eastenders pic.twitter.com/HpuxTzuhzh — Wayne Power (@PowerWayne) March 30, 2020

What on earth is going on with Kathy's hat?! #EastEnders — Dawn (@Dawnf1) March 30, 2020

We need to talk about Kathy’s hat #eastenders pic.twitter.com/lSbP7LKSCj — I a n (@mccarroll236) March 30, 2020

I can't get over Kathy's hat omg #EastEnders — Michelle #StreamBreakUpSong💔⬆️ (@mishybabez_) March 30, 2020

Kathy's hat is the new beret. #eastenders — Corey Terrett (@terrettcorey) March 30, 2020

#Eastenders was brilliant tonight - I especially loved the Sharon stuff. Also a big fan of Kathy's hat. — Corey Terrett (@terrettcorey) March 30, 2020

What does Kathy look like in that hat! #EastEnders — Jacquie Parry (@jacquie_parry) March 30, 2020

When the time came for Sharon to give a speech about Dennis, she struggled, prompting Ian to take over.

However at the wake, Albert Square residents were shocked to see Sharon's estranged husband and Dennis's adoptive dad, Phil, had returned.

Kathy's dressed like she's about to moonwalk.

Ever since Sharon found out Phil and Keanu's fight caused the boat to crash, she has been left furious with Phil, so it comes as no surprise she's unhappy at his return.

Phil has finally returned

Struggling to remain calm she lashes out at Phil, forcing Ian and Kathy to step in.

However Phil isn't one to stand back when he wants something.

Later, he is kicking down Ian's door to talk to Sharon. But it's not long before Ian calls the police.

Phil leaves before they arrive and soon he finds himself in the Arches.

As Sharon tracks him down, Phil starts to make a decision about his future.

What happens in next week's EastEnders?

Phil wakes up in a cell

Phil wakes up in a cell after handing himself into the police for his role in the boat crash.

Ben finds out from solicitor Ritchie that Phil is about to confess all. As he prepares to reveal all, Ritchie swoops in.

Can she help Phil?

