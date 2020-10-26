EastEnders star Kara Tointon, who played Dawn Swann, has revealed she is pregnant with her second child.

The former soap star is engaged to fiancé Marius Jensen and together they have one-year old son Frey.

The actress revealed the news of her second pregnancy to Hello Magazine.

Kara and Marius are expecting another baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She told the publication: “I think this year has brought so many things in different ways. At the beginning of the year I was due to start a play and now I’m at home in a little cocoon and pregnant.

“We really wanted a sibling for Frey so we said ‘If it happens, it happens, let’s go with the flow’ and it happened much quicker than we expected.”

Kara also revealed that she found out she was expecting in May and confirmed she and Marius are expecting another baby boy.

Kara played Dawn Swann in EastEnders (Credit: SpashNews.com)

Kara added that she hopes her two sons will be as close as her and her sister Hannah Tointon, who is well-known for playing Tara in The Inbetweeners series.

She continued: “Hannah and I have such a close bind, so now I’m thinking how lovely for Frey to have a brother. I’ll be outnumbered with Marius and two boys but bring it on.”

EastEnders: Will Kara Tointon ever return?

Back in July, Kara and Marius appeared on Loose Women. When asked about the feasibility of her playing Dawn again, Kara refused to rule it out.

She said: “I never say never.”

Kara also noted that Dawn had not been killed off, meaning there is a chance for character to make a return one day.

Dawn was last seen in 2009 (Credit: BBC)

The actress added: “I don’t think I have been killed just yet. It’s been a while, 12 years or something.

“I loved my time on the show, a lot has happened since then, but never say never!”

However, last year, Kara indicated a return was unlikely.

