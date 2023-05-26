Former EastEnders star Kacey Ainsworth has split from her husband of 18 years and found love again, it has been reported.

The actress, who appeared on the soap for six years at Little Mo, is reportedly dating a fellow actor who she met while they were working together.

Actress Kacey Ainsworth reportedly has found love again (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

EastEnders star Kacey Ainsworth finds love with fellow actor

The Sun reported this week (Friday May 26) that actress Kacey Ainsworth – famous for playing Little Mo on EastEnders – is now in a relationship with actor Liam Tobin. It comes after she split from her husband, plumber Darren Hales, reportedly during lockdown.

Kacey and husband Darren were married for 18 years, and share two children together. She decided to dial back her acting work when doctors diagnosed Elwood, now aged 14, with autism at six years old.

Who is Kacey dating, and how did they meet?

It is said that Kacey and hubby Darren split during the Covid-19 lockdown of 2020. She is said to have met Liam while working on the film Then and Now that same year. There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing on Kacey’s part.

Kacey shared a post with Liam back in 2021 celebrating his 50th birthday. In the post she called him “our Liam” and said he was a “lovely fella”. The pair did pose for a picture together, but she stopped short of publicly confirming their relationship.

In addition to starring in Moving On with Kacey, Liam has also appeared in minor roles on Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

Little Mo on EastEnders – where’s Mo?

Kacey is most well-known for playing Little Mo on EastEnders. Along with the rest of the Slater clan – including sister Kat and matriarch namesake Big Mo – she joined the soap in September 2000.

Little Mo joined the soap with abusive husband Trevor Morgan – who she later killed with an iron, in an act of self defense. Mo then married Billy Mitchell, with whom she lived happily for some years.

After acquaintance Graham raped her one night, Mo gave birth to Freddie Slater. This resulted in Billy and Mo separating, as Billy was unable to live under the same roof as the rapist’s child.

Little Mo left Walford in 2006, breaking the heart of the doctor she had been dating at the time. Although we have not seen Mo on the Square since (returning off-screen for her dad’s funeral), son Freddie now resides there, having made a life for himself amongst the Slater family.

Kacey has not ruled out the possibility of her return to the soap.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

