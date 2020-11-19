EastEnders star Joe Swash has revealed he would “definitely consider” going back to the soap.

Joe is well-known for playing Mickey Miller in EastEnders. The character appeared in the show from 2003 until 2008 before making a short comeback in 2011.

Although Joe has gone on to take part in other shows over the years, he revealed he would “definitely consider” going back to the BBC soap if he had a good storyline.

Joe said he would definitely consider returning to EastEnders if he had a good storyline (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to Express.co.uk, he said: “I would definitely consider going back to EastEnders but only if I had a good storyline, if I had something going on.

“But any sort of acting. Acting’s acting, you make of it what it is. You do the best with what you’ve got.”

EastEnders: What happened to Mickey Miller?

Mickey was the brother of Kara Tointon’s character Dawn Swann.

In 2008, Mickey took a job in the Cotswolds saying there was nothing left for him in Walford. He briefly returned in 2011 for Darren Miller’s wedding to Jodie Gold.

I would definitely consider going back to EastEnders.

However Darren ended up calling off the wedding, feeling guilty for sleeping with Lauren Branning.

Joe Swash after leaving EastEnders

After leaving EastEnders, Joe went on to win the 2008 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here. Later, he became a co-presenter on the I’m A Celebrity spin off show Extra Camp from 2009 until 2018.

Joe stepped down from his co-presenting role on Extra Camp last year to spend time with his partner Stacey Solomon and his kids.

Th couple welcomed their son Rex in May last year.

Joe won Dancing On Ice earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Most recently Joe won the 2020 series of Dancing On Ice. The actor has also voiced a character named Sonny in the most recent series of Thomas the Tank Engine & Friends.

