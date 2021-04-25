EastEnders fans are convinced Tanya Branning is set to make a comeback – after actress Jo Joyner quit Ackley Bridge.

The actress will bow out of the Channel 4 school drama later this series.

Fans want Tanya back on the Square (Credit: BBC)

And with time on her hands, fans think it’s the perfect opportunity for her to return to EastEnders.

One fan said on DigitalSpy Forums: “I read an interview a few weeks ago where she said she would be up for returning.

“However vague it is, there is chance of seeing her again in the future.”

A second said: “I would like her to return along with her brother Christopher Cross. Cora can also join after.

“The Cross family would be a welcome addition to the square.”

A third said: “Actually I think Rainie is a perfect reason to comeback.

“She’s always known her sister to be a druggy and seeing her mature and settled and happy.

“They could explore them and see them become close and be a proper family for once.

“And then build on that if they wanted to and rebuild the Brannings unit.”

Jo appeared on EastEnders between 2006 and 2018.

However, as much as fans want her back – actress Jo revealed she’s planning on spending time with her family now she’s finished Ackley Bridge.

Jo Joyner will leave Ackley Bridge this year (Credit: Channel 4)

EastEnders’ Jo Joyner reveals why she quit Ackley Bridge

Jo has been spending her weekdays filming the show away from her home and children for four years.

And now, it’s time for her to take more time for her family.

Speaking to the Sunday Mail, she said the show “came at a really good time”.

The actress explained: “There had been a lot of terrorist activity here and abroad and it was a good time to have a programme that celebrated people’s differences and understood their similarities. I love Channel 4 for that – I think it’s what they do best.

“But it’s a long way from home for me and it was a lot of time, three or four years of being away from Monday to Friday for months on end. A little bit like Mandy, I felt the whole thing was up and running, the kids were owning it and it didn’t need me any more.

“So at the end of last year’s series I let them know that I was probably ready to move on. I love Mandy and I wanted to give her an exit, but it was up to them whether they hit me with a bus!”

