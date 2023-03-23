EastEnders’ Jessie Wallace hailed ‘super hot’ as she unveils dramatically different new haircut

EastEnders and Kat Slater star Jessie Wallace has shared a photo of her new hair do to her followers via Instagram.

The star thanked her hairdresser for freshening up her old locks and for transforming her style.

Now, fans have hailed the actress ‘super hot’ after seeing her new hair.

Jessie has a new hair style (Credit: ITV)

EastEnders: Jessie Wallace’s new hair do

Jessie Wallace took to Instagram yesterday (Wednesday March 22, 2023), to update her followers on her new hair do.

The star had taken a trip to the hairdressers to freshen up her locks.

Sharing a photo, Jessie could be seen smiling for a selfie as she showed off how her dark hair had been cut shorter.

She could also be seen wearing a gorgeous pair of thick-framed glasses.

Jessie captioned the photo: “Rocking my new T-shirt from the coolest band @nimmonimmo and my new cut by the scissorhands magician @linocarbosiero.”

Jessie was in safe hands as she visited a hairstylist often used by big named celebrities, with stars such as Sharon Osbourne and Mia Khalifa trusting Lino Carbosiero with their hair.

In fact, hairstylist Lino even received an MBE in 2014 for Services to Hairdressing.

Wow, no wonder that Jessie’s hair looks amazing!

On-screen in EastEnders Kat is sporting a much longer style (Credit: BBC)

Fans brand Jessie Wallace ‘super hot’ after new hair do

EastEnders fans are loving Jessie’s new hair do.

They’ve hailed her as being ‘super hot’ as they note how her shorter hair really suits her.

One person wrote: “Love the hair cut, really suits you.”

Another simply said: “Wit a woo.”

A third fan commented: “Your hair and glasses. You look super hot!!”

A fourth follower stated: “You rock it Jessie.”

EastEnders co-star Danielle Harold typed: “loveeee,” alongside two heart eye emojis.

Jessie’s new hair is certainly a hit with fans.

It really suits her!

