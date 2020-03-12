EastEnders' Jessie wallace takes pack of Dettol wipes on night out amid coronavirus pandemic

Jessie Wallace, who plays Kat Moon in EastEnders, revealed she took Dettol wipes on a night out amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress posted a picture to her Instagram account of herself all glammed up appearing to be on a night out and in her hand she had a packet of Dettol antibacterial wipes.

She captioned the post: "Clutch bag for this evening."

Friends and co-stars rushed to comment on the post.

Emma Barton, who plays Honey Mitchell on the BBC soap commented: "Great look girl!"

Louisa Lytton who plays Ruby Allen commented a series of laughing and love-heart emojis.

Lacey Turner, who plays Kat's cousin Stacey Fowler also commented laughing emojis.

Tanya Franks, who plays Rainie Branning asked: "Is that vintage?"

Would Kat be so cautious? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Jessie is currently believed to be on a two-month suspension from the soap after reportedly drinking on set.

During her time out, the EastEnders star appears to be taking precautions amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Currently in the UK there are 456 cases of the virus and the number of deaths is now at eight.

Earlier this week it was reported that Brits will be urged to stay home even if they only have symptoms of a minor cold or flu.

Those with symptoms like a cough, runny nose or fever will be asked to self-isolate, officials say, amid warnings the outbreak could reach its peak in as little as two weeks.

The coronavirus is spreading (Credit: Pixabay)

It has been reported a woman in Italy is trapped in an apartment with her husband's dead body amid lockdown.

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have also tested positive for Coronavirus.

The Oscar winning actor told his followers on Instagram that they sought advice after experiencing symptoms of a cold in Queensland.

The couple were on the Gold Coast, where Tom has been working on a film about the life of Elvis Presley. They will now be isolated.

