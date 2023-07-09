eastenders comp bbc splash
Soaps

EastEnders star Jaz Singh Deol reveals huge new job after suddenly quitting soap

The star has launched a new venture

By Sarah Smith

Former EastEnders star Jaz Singh Deol has revealed he has a huge new job. The Kheerat Panesar actor suddenly quit the soap last year after three years.

He played businessman Kheerat for more than 200 episodes. However, his time in Walford came to an end when Kheerat confessed to the murder of Ranveer Gulati to protect his mother Suki.

EastEnders star Jaz Singh Deol reveals new job

Now actor Jaz has revealed his new project. He has launched a new platform to help actors break into the industry through coaching and mentoring.

Sharing the news on his Instagram, Jaz said: “I’m very excited to share with you all @theactorspath.”

He said it is “focused on sharing my ever-evolving insights, knowledge and experience of walking this particular journey. Especially as a person of colour in this industry.”

Kheerat CONFESSES to MURDER! 🚨 | Walford REEvisited | EastEnders

He added: “I’ve had and still have coaches who, without a shadow of doubt, helped me thrive and define my career as it is today. And I believe now the time has come for me to do the same for others. Sometimes you need an outside eye to help you see the road ahead.”

The actor ended by asking any interested actors to book directly from the new programme’s Instagram page.

EastEnders star Jaz played Kheerat Panesar until November last year (Credit: BBC)

Jaz’s final scenes as Kheerat saw bid an emotional farewell to Stacey before his arrest. “I have held my family together, I have fought for my brothers, I have mediated between my sister and my mum,” he told her.

“And I’ve pushed myself to be this superhuman businessman and I lost myself. You are the one that’s found me, but this is bigger than this. If my mum goes to prison, my entire family’s going to fall apart, and I can’t let that happen.”

Read more: EastEnders spoilers: Lisa Fowler returns with a big secret

He was taken away by police and not seen again. News came some months later than he had been sentenced to life in prison for the murder.

However, viewers know that Ravi was really responsible and not Suki. Could that mean a future return for Kheerat is on the cards?

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

EastEnders Kheerat Panesar

Trending Articles

Ferne McCann looks at the camera
Ferne McCann welcomes second baby as she shares adorable video of ‘beautiful’ tot
Emmerdale first look comp image: Dawn, Mary, Dan
Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for July 10-14
Dave Myers of Hairy Bikers fame looks to his side, as does Si King
Dave Myers issues heartwarming Hairy Bikers update following cancer diagnosis: ‘It brought tears to our eyes’
Gary Lineker, Rylan Clark and Jeremy Vine
Gary Lineker, Rylan Clark and Jeremy Vine break silence on BBC explicit pictures claims
Prince William and Princess Kate split image
Prince William issued warning over behaviour towards Kate: ‘Husbands do not do this!’
Emma Willis on this Morning
Emma Willis on ‘fears’ for eldest daughter Isabelle: ‘It makes me think of how my poor mum must’ve felt’