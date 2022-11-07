EastEnders: Jay and Lola to get married in emotional Christmas storyline

EastEnders couple Jay and Lola will reportedly get married at Christmas.

Jay Brown and Lola Pearce have recently rekindled their relationship after getting back together.

But in a tragic twist, Lola learned that she has a terminal brain tumour.

Will Jay and Lola be able to have some happiness this Christmas?

EastEnders bosses promise an emotional end to Lola’s storyline

Speaking to The Sun, a source teased that Jay and Lola will get married in this year’s Christmas episode.

The source told the publication: “It’s the big seasonal plotline and there won’t be a dry eye in the house.

They continued: “EastEnders will be rooting for Lola to be happy after the traumatic news that she is dying of a brain tumour. The highly-charged scenes will be a big hit.”

Is Lola leaving EastEnders?

Danielle Harold confirmed earlier this year that she would be leaving EastEnders.

Danielle has played Lola on EastEnders since 2011.

Lola left Walford in 2015 but the character returned in 2019 with Danielle reprising her role.

Recent developments have seen her rekindle her relationship with Jay Brown.

However, they were both left devastated when they learnt Lola has a brain tumour.

Lola learns her cancer is inoperable

After her diagnosis Lola was taken in for surgery but surgeons were unable to remove all of the tumour.

A doctor confirmed to Lola that the tumour will continue to grow at a rapid rate and it is ‘incurable.’

With Lola and Jay reeling from the news, Jay has stuck by her.

However she hasn’t told her daughter Lexi the truth about her diagnosis.

