Janine Butcher WILL return to EastEnders, the BBC has announced.

Soap bosses have confirmed the rumours are true – Charlie Brooks will be reprising her role as iconic Walford villainess Janine.

Charlie last appeared in Albert Square back in March 2014. But after seven years away from the soap, she can’t wait to get back to stirring it up.

Charlie Brooks has made appearances on Loose Women since her last stint as Janine (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Why is Janine Butcher making a return to EastEnders?

It sounds like a huge storyline – or maybe more than one – is in the offing for Janine.

Executive producer Jon Sen even teased she could be back in extremely dangerous form as he echoed one of the character’s most famous lines.

He said: “Janine is one of EastEnders most iconic characters who is loved, and often despised, in equal measure by viewers and all those in Walford.

“Charlie’s portrayal of Janine over the years has created some of EastEnders most memorable moments and we are all really excited to see Charlie bring her incredible portrayal of Janine back again.”

Teasing a notable plot for Janine, he continued: “We have lots of drama in store for Janine. In fact it may be wise for some of the residents of Walford to invest in some slip on shoes…”

Could Barry’s fate befall some other mug who gives Janine the time of day?

Charlie Brooks became Queen of the Jungle in between soap stints (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

What does Charlie Brooks have to say about Janine’s return?

Former I’m A Celebrity Queen of the Jungle Charlie is clearly made up about playing Janine again.

She said: “I am beyond excited to be slipping back into Janine’s shoes and returning to the Square.

We have lots of drama in store for Janine.

“The time feels right and I can’t wait to find out what she’s been up to for the last seven years!

“She is and always has been so much fun to play.

“Feels a bit like coming home. It’s good to be back.”

But what has Janine Butcher been up to for the last seven years? (Credit: BBC)

What was Janine up to last time we saw her on screen?

Back in 2014, fans saw Janine head to Paris to pick up her daughter Scarlett.

However, her whereabouts and what she’s up to have not been revealed since then.

No doubt she will let everyone know soon enough… unless keeping secrets suits her better.

