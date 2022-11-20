EastEnders spoilers: Janine Butcher berates dying Lola Pearce

EastEnders villain Janine Butcher will sink to another new low next week when she attacks dying Lola Pearce.

The pregnant schemer has never been one to shy away from cruelty, but the scenes will leave viewers feeling very uncomfortable.

Janine can’t resist attacking Lola next week in EastEnders – but how far will she go? (Credit: BBC)

What happens with Lola Pearce in EastEnders?

Viewers know that Lola is dying of an incurable brain tumour.

And while her nearest and dearest know the heartbreaking truth, Lola has yet to find the strength to tell her daughter Lexi the news.

Next week, Lexi’s dad Ben Mitchell gently encourages Lola to tell their daughter what’s really going on.

And when Billy and Jay chime in with support, it’s all too much for Lola who storms off.

But while Billy and Jay leave Lola to her emotions, Ben has had enough.

Following Lola he tells her that she doesn’t have a choice – pointing out that Lexi will find out what’s wrong sooner or later and the news should come from her.

EastEnders spoilers: Janine Butcher sinks to new low

But while Lola delays, that prediction comes true.

With Lexi becoming more and more suspicious about the hushed conversations between her family, she starts to dig.

Reading a letter from the hospital to her mum, Lexi discovers the devastating truth that her mum is going to die.

It’s too much for the tween – and she decides to run away.

When Lola receives a phone call from the school asking where Lexi is, she panics.

Her, Ben and Jay all set out to find Lexi with the worst fears in mind.

Fortunately they quickly find her in the park – but are devastated when she reveals she knows the truth.

Lola is forced to tell Lexi everything in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Lola comes clean to daughter

However, Lola is then forced to come clean to her daughter about everything.

Lexi is understandably shaken by the next and the next day Lola tries her best to take her mind off it.

The hairdresser takes her daughter out, but things go awry with her worried that Lexi is angry at her.

Meanwhile, Janine hovers around making barbed comment after barbed comment about Lola’s parenting.

Her insults prove too much and Lola tries to defend herself – but it doesn’t stop Janine from her attacks.

Just how far will Janine go? What will be the outcome between Lola and Janine?

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

