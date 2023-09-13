Within the last week, reports have been circulating suggesting that Brian Conley will be leaving EastEnders due to a ‘feud’ with BBC bosses.

The claims stated that soap writers were thrown into chaos, having to rewrite scripts due to his departure.

The BBC soap has now issued a statement on Brian Conley ‘feud’ rumours after they confirmed his exit.

EastEnders issues statement on Brian Conley feud rumours

The BBC soap EastEnders has now issued a statement addressing rumours that Brian Conley has left the show due to having a ‘feud’ with BBC bosses.

The claims suggested that Brian wanted to leave EastEnders immediately and wanted to be written out as soon as possible.

Whilst EastEnders has confirmed that Brian will be leaving the soap, they have also denied that any ‘feud’ took place.

A spokesperson for EastEnders stated: “We can confirm that Brian Conley will be leaving EastEnders. There is absolutely no truth in any claims of a feud with bosses and the show fully support Brian in his decision to leave which was made some time ago. We wish him the best of luck for the future as we continue to work towards his exit storyline which has been in the works for some time.”

Brian addresses his soap exit on Instagram

Actor Brian Conley has also personally taken to his Instagram page to address these claims and support the soap’s statement.

The Rocky Cotton actor posted a video online and began: “You may have heard reports that I’m leaving EastEnders. And, it was a tough decision but it is true. I am going. I made it for many reasons, that decision.

“It is tough because they’re such a wonderful crowd in front of the cameras and behind the cameras and I’ve loved my three years there.”

However, he then shut down ‘feud’ claims, stating: “I didn’t clash with anyone. I didn’t have a rant.

“I have gone with their blessing at the Beeb and I’m excited about the future and where it’s gonna go.”

Teasing fans about his soap departure, Brian concluded: “I’m also excited about Rocky’s exit because I know… it’s good.”

But, how will Rocky leave Walford? Will the door be left open for a return? Or, will Rocky meet a grisly end? Could he be the EastEnders Christmas murder victim?

