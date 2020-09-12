EastEnders bosses are already filming Christmas – four months early.

The BBC soap has taken full advantage of its three month break due to the pandemic and has rushed ahead in filming.

Danny Dyer has teased the ‘dark Christmas’ for Walford (Credit: SplashNews.com)

According to a picture in The Sun, Albert Square is now full of festive lights and was transformed from summer to Christmas in just days.

However, fans expecting a happy yuletide will want to think again as actor Danny Dyer has revealed it will be a “dark” time.

EastEnders’ Christmas will be dark says Danny Dyer

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, he said: “It is Christmas, you know what Christmas is about on the [expletive] Square!

Danny plays Mick Carter on EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

“I’ll let you use your imagination on that one. We’re due another dark Christmas, aren’t we? That’s how we roll. We’ve really took it up a level.

“Us creatives have been stuck in for too long, I’ve been going crackers on Lego, I don’t know why. I am obsessed with it – I had to smash it all up the other day, we’d run out of room.”

Could Dean be returning to Walford? (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, recently, EastEnders boss Kate Oates confirmed a character will return for a Christmas storyline.

EastEnders character to return for Christmas

Speaking at a virtual press event, Kate said: “We have the second draft of the script stage for this Christmas. We have an exciting return planned and it’s going to be part of a huge long-running story that we’re playing at Christmas.

“Not only are we very much on the way to completion for this Christmas, we know where we are going with the following one. EastEnders Christmas is very much on the agenda.”

During EastEnders: Secrets From The Square, Shirley Carter actress Linda Henry revealed the past would come back to “bite Shirley on the bum”.

This led fans to believe Shirley’s son, Mick’s brother, Dean Wicks would be back.

Other theories as to who it could be include Janine Butcher, Lauren Branning and Jane Beale.

Who do you think is returning?

