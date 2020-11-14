EastEnders fans think Ian Beale will be the victim of a whodunnit attack that sees him flee Walford.

Adam Woodyatt has played Ian Beale for 35 years but will be taking an extended break next year.

He will star in the stage adaptions of Peter James’ crime novel Looking Good Dead.

The tour will run for at least six months, meaning Ian could be out of Walford for a long time.

And now fans are convinced Ian’s exit will come with a shock attack.

What have fans predicted?

EastEnders fans point out how Ian has been wracking up enemies across the square with his current storylines.

The theory is that he will be left fighting for his life after a shock attack in a major whodunnit plot.

One said: “Ian’s raking up a high number of enemies on the square. Dotty, Max, Tina, Kathy, Peter and by the looks of spoilers Suki and her family.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if a few more are added to the list. Plus we know the ticking time bomb with Sharon.”

A second said: “Of course they could shock us and kill him off – and this upcoming storyline suggesting he may be involved in a whodunnit style story could be a cover to throw us off the scent.

“I wonder if any producer would dare kill off Ian Beale?” the EastEnders fan pondered.

Another said: “They are so leading up to Ian being attacked and maybe even killed – he’s making enemies of everyone.”

Ian Beale stole from Max and he’s wracking up so many enemies on the Square (Credit: BBC)

Adam Woodyatt to take extended break for stage role

Speaking about his new role, Adam said: “I am so excited to be swapping the square for the road in the world premiere stage production of Peter’s fantastic novel Looking Good Dead.

“I can’t wait to tour the UK and to experience the feeling of performing this thrilling play in front of a live audience every night. There are not many things that would persuade me to take a break from EastEnders, but this is one of them.”

The tour will begin in Bromley in April next year and will travel around the UK.

