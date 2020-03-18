Former EastEnders star Hetti Bywater in isolation to prevent the spread of coronavirus

Former EastEnders actress Hetti Bywater who played Lucy Beale, has revealed she's is 'isolating as much as she can' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress took to her Instagram story posting a selfie with the caption: "[Bleep] quarantine."

Hetti wrote on her Instagram story why she is isolating (Credit: Instagram @bywaterhetti)

To clarify if she had the virus, the actress later wrote: "To all of you people asking no, I don't have the virus but I'm isolating as much as I can as just because I don't have symptoms doesn't mean I'm not infected.

"As we are now aware, many can be carriers, and it can take days to show any signs.

Hetti explained she's trying to stop the spread of the virus by isolating (Credit: Instagram @bywaterhetti)

"So many of us won't know due to lack of testing. I am staying secluded not for fear for myself but in hope to keep others safe. As we should all be trying to do. We need to protect the vulnerable."

The actress played Lucy from 2012 until 2015.

Lucy died in 2014 (Credit: ITV)

Read More: EastEnders SPOILERS: Phil makes shock return to Walford

Although her character died in 2014, Hetti appeared in EastEnders 30th anniversary live week in 2015 which showed who killed Lucy.

Today, another former Lucy Beale actress Melissa Suffield, who played Lucy before Hetti, revealed she had given birth to her first child.

Earlier today, EastEnders announced it would be stopping production because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The statement read: "In light of the spread of COVID-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on EastEnders will be postponed until further notice.

Coronavirus has killed 104 people in the UK at the time of writing (Credit: Pixabay)

Read More: EastEnders and Coronation Street fans criticise soap for being out of touch amidst coronavirus crisis

"The decision was made after the latest government update. We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and Public Health England.

"We have also taken the decision to reduce the amount of episodes we broadcast each week to two, so that we can ensure the audience can continue to enjoy EastEnders in their homes for as long as possible."

At the time of writing, in the UK there are over 1950 cases of coronavirus and 104 people have died from the deadly virus.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!