EastEnders has been cancelled tonight for Sport Relief

Tonight's episode of EastEnders has been cancelled to make way for Sport Relief.

The popular BBC One soap will return on Monday, airing at 8pm as usual.

This evening, there's lots of for to be hand watching the sports fundraising special.

Highlights include The Greatest Dancer and The Celebrity Boat Race, and a competitive game of crazy golf between Andy Murray and Romesh Ranganathan.

Musical performance include Rita Ora, the Pussycat Dolls, and KSI.

Rita Ora is showcasing new single How To Be Lonely, which was written by Lewis Capaldi.

And the Pussycat Dolls will perform comeback song React, which is their first song to make the Top 40 in over 10 years.

Funds raised for Sport Relief are used to help support sport sessions and coaching designed to boost confidence and encourage people from a diverse range of backgrounds to get into sport.

Whitney has been struggling since she was arrested for the murder of Leo King (Credit: BBC One)

Last night's episode of EastEnders showed troubled Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) continue to struggle following her decision to go on hunger strike in a bid to make people listen to her regarding how evil Leo King (Tom Wells) treated her; stalking her for months, threatening her, and then attempting to kill her.

Starving Whitney began hallucinating and could hear the haunting voice of Tony King (Chris Coghill), the paedophile, and Leo's dad, who was in a relationship with her step-mum, Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) and groomed then 12-year-old Whitney into having a relationship with him.

Fans took to Twitter to praise the haunting scenes.

One fan said: "The direction throughout these Whitney scenes - and throughout this whole narrative - is sublime. #EastEnders"

The direction throughout these Whitney scenes — and throughout this whole narrative — is sublime. #EastEnders — Stephen Patterson (@mr_sjpatterson) March 12, 2020

Another viewer said: "OMG with the Whitney story and the Gray and Chantelle storyline, this episode is like a horror film #EastEnders"

OMG with the Whitney story and the Gray and Chantelle storyline, this episode is like a horror film #Eastenders — Alex (@AlexPaterson0) March 12, 2020

A third fan said: "Whitney getting a 3rd duff duff this week! PROUD OF HER # EastEnders"

Whitney getting a 3rd duff duff this week! PROUD OF HER #EastEnders — tash (@tonyftshona) March 12, 2020

Whitney has started hallucinating as a result of her hunger strike (Credit: BBC One)

As Whitney struggled to cope with how she was feeling, a 12-year-old version of herself appeared before her, wearing the outfit the stall holder had worn the night evil Tony first made advances towards her.

What will happen to Whitney? Fans will have to wait until Monday to find out.

