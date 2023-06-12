EastEnders star Gillian Wright shares heartbreaking loss as she’s supported by co-stars

EastEnders star Gillian Wright shared a heartbreaking loss with her fans on Instagram today (Monday June 12).

She revealed that after 12 years together, her “soulmate” has sadly passed away. After hearing the news, Gillian’s fans rushed to send their condolences to the actress, who plays Jean Slater in the BBC soap.

Gillian Wright on heartbreaking loss of her ‘soulmate’

EastEnders star Gillian Wright took to Instagram to tell her fans her dog of 12 years, Scruff, has sadly passed away. Gillian shared three photos of Scruff, with the last one featuring herself smiling with her furry friend.

Captioning the photo, Gillian wrote: “Professor Scruff. 2009/10 – 7th June 2023. Abandoned by a canal, rescued by a dog warden, he found his way to me. I’ve been blessed with this delightful soulmate for 12 yrs. Thank you to those who helped me train Scruff, keep him fit and well & those who cared and loved him whilst I was working. His silence now is deafening. Reconfiguring myself moment by moment.”

Gillian’s friends and fans offer their condolences

Fans rushed to send Gillian their condolences as she’s struggles to process a life without Scruff. One fan wrote: “Oh, I’m so sorry. You must be so sad. I dread the day when I’m in the same boat with my dogs.”

Another person commented: “So sorry. I know the pain having lost three. Thank you for rescuing him. I have a rescue dog too. Dogs are family. The silence you feel after you lose a dog is awful. He will be waiting at the rainbow bridge.” A third follower added: “It is heartbreaking when they have to leave us. So sorry for your loss.”

Fellow EastEnders co-star Natalie Cassidy shared: “I am so sorry. Sending you love.” James Bye’s wife Victoria also sent her love: “Oh lovely lady… I’m so sorry… sending hugs to you.” Ex-EastEnder Louisa Lytton also shared: “Sending you so much love.”

