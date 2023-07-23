EastEnders villain Graham Foster returning after 18 years – and it’s bad news for Freddie Slater

EastEnders is bringing back an evil villain after 18 years – and it’s bad news for Freddie Slater. The BBC soap is revisiting Little Mo’s rape attack with rapist Graham Foster making a shock return.

Actor Alex McSweeney will reprise his role as the villain this month, according to reports. It has been 18 years since Graham befriended a vulnerable Little Mo.

He groomed and then ultimately raped her while she was a barmaid at the Queen Vic.

Graham Foster is returning to Walford in EastEnders – and it’s bad news for Freddie Slater (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Freddie Slater rocked as Graham Foster returns

Played by actress Kacey Ainsworth, Little Mo discovered she was pregnant after the attack and decided to keep the baby.

Her decision led to the breakdown of her marriage to Billy Mitchell. Meanwhile, evil Foster was sent to prison for eight years in January 2005.

He was last seen taunting Billy over being Freddie’s father. He even made it clear he would return one day to claim his son. And now, it seems, he’s staying true to his word.

Graham ‘grateful’ for EastEnders return

Viewers know that Freddie has no idea about the identity of his biological father – or the circumstances of his conception. When he arrived in Walford last year he assumed Billy Mitchell was his dad.

But now the Mirror reports that Freddie will soon discover the truth. And it will no doubt be an explosive reveal.

I thought it was important for Freddie to be given some answers about his dad.

Actor Alex, 38, told the Mirror: “I’m grateful to be asked to reprise the role of Graham as I thought it was important for Freddie to be given some answers about his dad. I thoroughly enjoyed working with the talented Bobby Brazier.”

It is not yet known if Little Mo star Kacey Ainsworth will reprise her role as part of the storyline.

Freddie Slater is set for heartbreak when the truth is revealed in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

It’s set to be a harrowing year for Freddie. As well as the return of his rapist dad, he will also no doubt feel guilt when the truth about teacher Theo emerges.

Theo taught Freddie at school but bullied him mercilessly. When Freddie tracked him down to confront him, it brought Theo back into his life.

Read more: EastEnders star Bobby Brazier opens up about emotional Freddie Slater storyline

And now viewers know that Theo is a deranged stalker secretly terrorising Stacey Slater while tutoring her daughter. He has been seen sneaking around her bedroom and stealing her personal items.

However, things are set to take a dramatic turn soon.

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.