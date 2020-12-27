Former EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison has hit back at a vile death hoax after claims she had died appeared on social media.

Fans had become concerned the star had passed away after rumours circulated.

The Heather Trott actress was forced to post a selfie on Instagram to prove she was still alive.

She wrote: “Thank you for your concerns but I am alive and well despite confusion on some social media that I had passed away.

“Sadly we did loose George Michael the legend & wonderful man 4 years ago.

“Heather Trott well yes she is dead but as for me Cheryl Fergison I’m looking forward to a wonderful new year where I wish our industry to get back into full flow.

“So with confidence I say look out for me back on your screens in the new year.

“And here’s to exciting and wonderful new projects (like the secret says open your mind and be positive in the knowledge you will receive).

“Wishing you all a prosperous, and wonderful new year be patient stay safe. And remember life is for living it to the best we can.”

Actress Cheryl Fergison issued a plea for EastEnders bosses to bring her back (Credit: ITV)

Cheryl Fergison begs EastEnders bosses to bring her back

Cheryl has said she would like to return as her alter-ego’s long-lost twin.

The actress played Heather on the BBC soap from 2007 until 2012, when she was killed by Ben Mitchell.

But although Heather is dead, Cheryl has a plan which could see her come back to the show.

Cheryl played Heather until 2012 (Credit: BBC)

Appearing on Loose Women, the actress said: “They could bring Cheryl back as Heather but it wouldn’t be Heather. I had this idea they could bring me back as Heather’s long-lost twin.

“There are feasible sort of storylines because Heather’s mum was really awful and used to sell babies with Babe, very strange.

“So I thought ‘oh yeah I could come back as Heather’s long-lost twin’ and be played by me, the same.

“I thought EastEnders could have grabbed that but it didn’t happen. And you know what? I live up north now so it’s moving on and up.

“Cobbles or the Dales, you never know.”

