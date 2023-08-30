EastEnders fans ‘work out’ huge Fatboy permanent return twist

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday, August 29), a series of flashbacks were shown as Cindy explained her whereabouts to George.

In one of the flashbacks, Fatboy could be seen back in 2014, asking for the time.

Now, EastEnders fans have ‘worked out’ a huge permanent return twist for Fatboy.

Fatboy came back onto out screens (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Fatboy ‘returned from the dead’

Last night, Cindy told George the truth about her whereabouts and the reasoning behind her departure all those years ago.

In a series of flashbacks taking viewers back to 2014, Cindy could be seen finding out about Lucy’s death.

She then left George, Gina and Anna and returned to Walford in a bid to be with her son, Peter.

However, her witness protection officer soon tracked her down and told her that it wasn’t safe to be in Walford.

It also wasn’t safe to return to Marbella as she could be putting George and the girls’ lives at risk from Jackie Ford.

In one flashback scenes, Fatboy could be seen stopping by the car and asking the witness protection officer for the time.

He then thanked her and told her and Cindy to get back to whatever they were doing, briefly ‘returning from the dead.’

Fans reckon that Fatboy is still alive (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans ‘work out’ Fatboy permanent return twist

Some fans have ‘worked out’ a permanent return twist for Fatboy after last night’s brief comeback.

They reckon that Fatboy could be alive and in witness protection because he saw Cindy in Walford.

One EastEnders viewer tweeted: “I wonder did Cindy meet Fatboy again after that flashback? Maybe in witness protection. Please let me be right.”

I wonder did Cindy meet Fatboy again after that flashback? Maybe in witness protection 🤔 Please let me be right 🙏🙏 @bbceastenders #EastEnders — Emma M (@ema_m09) August 29, 2023

There’s no way they didn’t bring Fatboy back for a reason… he’s in witness protection too after that little scene with Cindy’s cop 🤣 #EastEnders — jodie (@__jodie___) August 29, 2023

Ok so hear me out…

We now know that #Fatboy knows Mary the witness protection lady… so what if he WAS able to escape that whole thing with Ronnie's henchmen… and what if Vincent later did the same? They totally could come back and it would make sense! #EastEnders — debz mcleod (@debbiebabes) August 29, 2023

Another person predicted: “There’s no way they didn’t bring Fatboy back for a reason… he’s in witness protection too after that little scene with Cindy’s cop”

A third fan added: “Ok so hear me out… We now know that Fatboy knows Mary the witness protection lady… so what if he WAS able to escape that whole thing with Ronnie’s henchmen… and what if Vincent later did the same? They totally could come back and it would make sense!”

Could Fatboy still be alive? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Is Fatboy still alive?

Fatboy supposedly died in 2015 in a case of mistaken identity; he was allegedly crushed in a car by Ronnie’s henchmen.

But, could he actually still be alive? Was he placed in witness protection all along because he saw Cindy? We’d believe anything to have Fatboy back permanently!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

