EastEnders fans were left upset with Habiba’s ‘underwhelming’ shock exit in last night’s episode (Thursday, October 22).

Over lockdown, Habiba found love with neighbour Jags Panesar and a couple of weeks ago, the pair announced their relationship to Jags mum Suki and siblings, Ash and Vinny.

However Suki wasn’t happy with this and turned Jags into the police for Martin’s assault – a crime that was committed by Jags’ brother, Vinny.

Habiba and Jags fell in love. But Suki soon found a way to keep them apart (Credit: BBC)

Habiba has been fighting for her boyfriend’s freedom. But he decided to take the blame for his brother’s crime and was given four years in prison.

Furious with the Panesar family, Habiba gave her sister Iqra an ultimatum – either she told her girlfriend, Ash, to move out, or she would.

However Iqra couldn’t bring herself to kick her girlfriend out and Habiba decided it was time for her to leave.

Habiba told Iqra she was leaving (Credit: BBC)

As Habiba went to get in her taxi, Iqra asked her what she was doing. Habiba told her sister she couldn’t watch her be with Ash, fearing she would hurt her.

I’m sorry but Habiba’s exit is so out of the blue.

Iqra refused to break up with Ash but begged her sister to stay. However Habiba told her Jags needed her more and left Albert Square.

But fans were upset with Habiba’s shock exit calling it ‘underwhelming’.

Wait, was that really Habiba's exit? God, what a disappointment. I love Rukku Nahar. Habiba had so much unexplored potential #EastEnders — Skylar Baker-Jordan (@SkylarJordan) October 22, 2020

Habiba has actually left #EastEnders? WHY. Gutted and mad it was a shock. — Tina (@ElloTeenah) October 22, 2020

I'm sorry but Habiba's exit is so out of the blue. For a character that was made a big deal of when she joined – this is so random. I wonder what happened there? @bbceastenders

#EastEnders — Jolly Holly (@HollyWe16626271) October 22, 2020

… habiba's just gone? … like that? ok then … #eastenders — max | paolo nutini's publicity manager (@sufjanfilm) October 22, 2020

EastEnders: What did Habiba actress, Rukku Nahar, say about her exit?

After the episode aired, Rukku posted some behind the scenes pictures from the show.

Alongside the pictures, she tweeted: “Bye Bye Habiba @bbceastenders. End of a chapter, on to the next one.”

Fans tweeted back saying the hope to see Habiba return one day.

Rukku announced she had left. But fans want Habiba to come back (Credit: BBC)

One wrote: “Lets hope Habiba and Jags come back with a vengeance.”

A second commented: “Sad you’ve let the show, you definitely brought the fun element to the show. Hopefully see you back one day.”

Another tweeted: “I am devastated.”

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

