EastEnders fans in tears over ‘heartwrenching’ Suki scenes as her mental health declines

Last night in EastEnders (Wednesday, October 18), Suki hid away from Nish as she broke down in tears.

After being subjected to Nish’s violence, Suki was heart-broken when she noticed that more of her hair had fallen out.

EastEnders fans have now been left in tears over these ‘heartwrenching’ Suki scenes after her mental health declined further.

Suki’s hair fell out (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Suki lost more of her hair

This week in EastEnders, Ravi fought for his son after he found him staying in a flat with his mum, Priya.

Suki had told Nugget that Ravi killed Ranveer, making Nugget seek comfort from Priya when on the run.

Ravi then got a huge shock when he found out that he also had a daughter called Avani.

After Nish found out what Suki had told Nugget, Nish then started to abuse her. Due to this, Suki then changed her story and told Nugget that Kheerat had actually killed his grandfather.

Hiding from Nish after being abused by him, Suki then broke down on the floor in tears last night. She couldn’t control her emotions as her hair continued to fall out in her hands.

Hearts are breaking for Suki (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans in tears over ‘heartwrenching’ Suki scenes

EastEnders fans have now been left in tears over these ‘heartwrenching’ Suki scenes. They’re hearts are breaking for the character as she suffers in silence.

One fan commented: “Seeing Suki pull another clump of hair out as she sobbed was heartwrenching, She isn’t gonna b able 2 stand this 4 much longer. She’s gonna snap & I can’t wait 2 see her find her inner strength. She’s broken rn but sounds like it won’t be long til she finds strength.”

Another EastEnders viewer said: “I can’t stop thinking about the gasp/sob Suki let out when she felt more of her hair falling out. Oh my heart. She can’t take much more, she’s lost everything that was keeping her afloat and she’s trapped.”

A third person tweeted: “Seeing Suki sobbing, in pain (physically and mentally) whilst her hair’s falling out is so heartbreaking. That man is slowly destroying her. The more time goes on the more I hope he is the body at Christmas, Suki deserves to feel safe and happy.”

Can Suki take her power back? (Credit: BBC)

Can Suki take a stand against Nish?

At the moment, Suki’s staying silent about Nish’s abuse. However, things are now getting much worse.

As Suki’s hair continues to fall out, can she take a stand against Nish and open up about what he’s doing to her?

