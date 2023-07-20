Last night in EastEnders (Wednesday, July 19), Kathy was still trying to get her head around Jo’s divorce schemes.

She was seen surrounded by wedding gifts, with some being rather bizarre presents.

Now, EastEnders fans have been left stunned over Kathy’s ridiculous wedding gifts.

Kathy decided to sell her assets (Credit: BBC)

Kathy struggled to process the aftermath of the wedding

Last night, Kathy was seen surrounded by wedding gifts in her kitchen. She struggled to process Jo’s revelation after finding out that Rocky is a bigamist during the wedding reception.

Later on, Kathy tried to think of ways to raise the money that Jo had demanded. If she and Rocky wanted to divorce to go through, they would need to pay Jo £50,000.

After speaking to Elaine, Kathy realised that she needed to help Rocky out of his mess now that they were ‘married’.

She then decided to sell her assets and even sell the chippie to pay off Jo.

Kathy was gifted three toasters (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans stunned by ridiculous Kathy present

EastEnders fans have been left stunned by Kathy’s ridiculous presents as they’ve noticed that she’s been given three toasters.

They’re wondering why she’s been given any toasters at all considering that she owns a cafe and must have one already.

One fan commented: “Haaaa as IF someone gave Kathy off of owning a cafe a toaster as a wedding gift. 38 years I’ve been watching EastEnders and I still love it.”

Haaaa as IF someone gave Kathy off of owning a cafe a toaster as a wedding gift 😂 38 years I’ve been watching #eastenders and I still love it pic.twitter.com/X5LgzzlGfZ — Laney (@catsnbourbon) July 19, 2023

Did the residents of Walford travel back to the 1980s when a toaster was a staple wedding gift? #EastEnders — ❤🦁🇺🇦🇳🇬🇬🇧J🇬🇧🇳🇬🇺🇦🦁❤ (@MissLionHeart) July 19, 2023

no spoilers but my favourite detail in tonight’s #EastEnders is the fact that kathy gets lumbered with THREE (3!!) two slice toasters😭 the woman owns a cafe why do so many people think she needs a toaster pic.twitter.com/pw52GhQM8n — maisie spackman – top tier lesbian x (@vxckchelle) July 19, 2023

Another person shared: “Did the residents of Walford travel back to the 1980s when a toaster was a staple wedding gift?”

A third fan tweeted: “No spoilers but my favourite detail in tonight’s EastEnders is the fact that Kathy gets lumbered with THREE (3!!) two slice toasters. The woman owns a cafe, why do so many people think she needs a toaster?”

Will Jo sign the official divorce papers? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Will Kathy pay off Jo?

Kathy’s decided to sell the chippie and other assets to pay off Jo.

But, will she actually pay Jo the £50,000? And, will Jo actually sign the real divorce papers?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Were you stunned by Kathy’s wedding gift? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!