EastEnders fans stunned as Scott Maslen reveals his real age

EastEnders fans are stunned after Scott Maslen revealed his real age.

The Jack Branning actor is celebrating his 50th birthday today and soap fans are refusing to accept it.

I’m officially half a century old!! 50!? Thanks John Wright for my amazing #carp #fishcake pic.twitter.com/W8T9NBXYzu — SCOTT MASLEN (@RealScottMaslen) June 27, 2021

He posted a picture of his cake and revealed his true age to his shocked fans.

Scott captioned the snap: “I’m officially half a century old!! 50!? Thanks John Wright for my amazing #carp #fishcake”

Fans were in shock at Scott’s age – with his youthful looks not giving it away.

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: First look at Harry Redknapp as he visits ‘good friend’ Rocky

“Erm, excuse me, you’re not really 50, are you?!” tweeted one, adding: “Happy Birthday, hope you’re being spoilt.”

A second said: “You look amazing for a 50 year old Happy birthday Scott hope you have an incredible day/night.”

A third commented: “You seriously don’t look it!! Happy Birthday Scott!”

As well as fans being shocked, Jack’s co-stars flocked to wish him a happy birthday.

Rita Simons, who played his on-screen wife Roxy Mitchell, said: “Happy birthday you massive [expletive]!!

“Miss you! Have the best day (and @estellerubio looks utterly stunning in your pics) all my love the fraggle.”

Callum Highway actor Tony Clay said: “Happy birthday mate!!”

And Jack Derges posted: “Happy half century, Scott! Have a good one mate.”

Scott Maslen plays Jack Branning in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Who does Scott Maslen play in EastEnders?

Actor Scott Maslen plays Jack Branning in EastEnders.

He was a model who turned to acting and began his career with a part in the television series Lock, Stock….

Scott starred as DS Phil Hunter in The Bill for several years before landing the role of Jack in 2007.

He stayed in the show until 2013, then returned again at the end of 2015.

Alongside his acting, Scott took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2010, paired with pro dancer Natalie Lowe. And he also wowed the judges in Celebrity Masterchef.

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: Soap films major new stunt as fiery explosion rips through Albert Square

Scott’s married to wife Estelle and they have a son called Zak.

One of his best friends is Samantha Womack, who played his on-screen love interest Ronnie Mitchell.

When Jack and Ronnie got together, Scott and Sam both worried it would be strange as they had been close friends for so many years they felt like brother and sister.

But they got through it for years and remain friends.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!