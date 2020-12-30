EastEnders fans have spotted a clue which could potentially lead to Gray Atkins’ downfall.

Gray abused his wife Chantelle and earlier his year, he killed her when he discovered her plans to leave him and take their children.

Gray killed his wife Chantelle (Credit: BBC)

A few weeks ago, Tina moved in with Gray.

But after a warning from Kheerat Panesar, who suspects Gray was involved in Chanelle’s death, Tina started to notice Gray behaved similarly to her abusive ex-girlfriend Tosh.

EastEnders: Gray kills Tina

In Monday’s episode of the BBC soap (Monday, December 28) Tina accused Gray of abusing Chantelle and confronted him about his wife’s sudden death.

But when Tina told Gray she would make sure everyone knew what he did, he tried to stop her from leaving the house.

Panicking, Tina shut herself in a separate room and tried to call her nephew, Mick. However Mick declined the call.

Tina’s tried to call Mick but it was directed to voicemail as Gray began to chase her (Credit: BBC)

Soon Gray managed to get into the same room as Tina. As she took the phone away from her ear, the automated voice message could be heard saying: “This is an answering machine…”

Gray then began to chase Tina and it looked like he tackled her in the hallway of his house.

In the next scene, Gray said: “You know something? You’re right. If I couldn’t have her, no one else could. She was my everything. But she didn’t listen. You didn’t listen.”

Could Tina’s phone have recorded her murder? (Credit: BBC)

The camera then panned to Tina, who was unconscious on the sofa with her mobile phone in her hand.

Gray continued: “I didn’t mean to hurt her. I loved her. She was my world.”

However fans think that because Tina’s phone went to voicemail, there’s a chance it recorded Gray killing Tina and confessing to Chantelle’s death.

They also believe Mick will be the one to find the voicemail, as it would have been sent to his phone.

Tina still had her phone in her hand 🤔 did she not drop her phone (leaving voicemail to Mick.. so Mick will hear it all when he listens to it!)@bbceastenders #EastEnders #TinaIsAlive pic.twitter.com/A7LxTskd6u — *•.¸♡Καℓz♡¸.•* (@__ItsMeKalz) December 29, 2020

Watch Gray get busted for confessing how he killed Chantelle thru voicemail Tina left open for Mick #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/5v5Arg8LYH — KABANDAY💮 (@BoyGej) December 29, 2020

I hope Tina’s phone was on voicemail to Mick #Eastenders pic.twitter.com/zJmV0Knsvw — Louise🌷 (@louise_barbyxo) December 29, 2020

Why didn’t Jack or his mate note that there was no shower curtain in the bathroom when they ‘searched’ Gray’s house for Tina and when she rang Mick it went to voicemail so hopefully he’s got the evidence to give the police on Tina & Chantelle’s deaths now #Eastenders — KC 😷 (@KBC122012) December 29, 2020

He strikes again!

God I hope Tina's phone was recording a voicemail for Mick!@bbceastenders#EastEnders — Lucey🌻 (@luceyajkeast) December 29, 2020

Gray will get caught because of Tina leaving a voicemail on Mick’s mobile by accident when she tried to get through to him #EastEnders https://t.co/G9fIqX2jKO — NUNU (@LexcyAma) December 28, 2020

Is Tina dead?

Afterwards, Gray seemed to have put Tina’s body in the boot of his car before driving off.

He later returned to Albert Square and told Tina’s sister Shirley and Mick that Tina was safe and had gone on the run, as she was the main suspect in Ian Beale’s attack.

However some fans think there’s a chance Tina may not be dead. What do you think?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

