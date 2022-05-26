EastEnders fans spot chilling connection between Ben’s rape and Kathy’s past

EastEnders fans have spotted a chilling connection between Ben Mitchell’s rape and his mother Kathy‘s past.

Earlier this week, Ben was raped by Lewis Butler, who works at Kathy’s bar The Prince Albert.

However fans have noticed a chilling connection between Ben and Kathy’s past.

Lewis raped Ben (Credit: ITV)

In Monday’s episode (May 23) Ben had an argument with husband Callum after Callum discovered Ben told Lewis about his vigilante actions.

Ben went to The Vic and soon spotted Lewis on a dating app.

He sent him a message and later met him in The Prince Albert for a drink.

After Lewis shut The Albert down for the night, he and Ben went upstairs and began kissing.

But when Ben got a picture through of Callum and his daughter Lexi, he tried to leave.

Kathy was raped in the same building, but it was previously known as the Dagmar (Credit: ITV)

Lewis returned and kept trying to kiss Ben.

Ben made it clear he changed his mind and didn’t want to sleep with Lewis anymore.

But Lewis refused to take no for an answer and raped Ben.

However fans realised that Ben and his mother Kathy were both raped in the same building.

Kathy was raped by evil James Willmott-Brown in the same venue as Ben in 1988.

At that time, The Prince Albert was the Dagmar.

It's heartbreaking to think both Ben and Kathy have experienced the same horror in the same building 💔 #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/WKskIDlFKU — Walford East (@WalfordEast) May 25, 2022

#EastEnders Just realised Ben was attacked in the same room as his mam Kathy was by Wilmott-Brown back in the 80’s. — Andrew Paul Nowlin (@AndyNowlin1976) May 24, 2022

That was the same place Kathy was raped by Wilmot-Brown when it was known as The Dagmar wasn't it? 🤔 Harrowing scenes. Poor Ben. Even though we knew about this storyline it was still a huge shock. 😥 #EastEnders — Amy 💙🌈 (@geordiegalg) May 23, 2022

Wasn’t Kathy raped in the same pub? Dagmar/ Albert #EastEnders — GreenyT (@greenytracy) May 24, 2022

Wow…upstairs in the Albert/Dagmar. Just like with his mom and Wilmott-Brown. #EastEnders #BenMitchell — Matt Cherry (@matt19020) May 23, 2022

What happened between Kathy and James?

In 1988, Kathy was raped by her boss wine bar owner, James, in the Dagmar.

James tried to seduce Kathy, but when she tried to leave he refused to take no for an answer and raped her.

In 2017, James returned to EastEnders and finally confessed that he did rape Kathy in a tense conversation with Kathy’s other son, Ian Beale.

