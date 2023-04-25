EastEnders fans slam ‘vile’ and ‘disgusting’ Ben after awful baby comment to Zack

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Monday April 24, 2023), Ben provoked Zack in The Queen Vic, mocking him for not fighting him.

Ben then continued to have it out with Zack, telling him that he would never have been a good father to his late daughter.

Now EastEnders fans have slammed ‘vile’ and ‘disgusting’ Ben for his awful baby comment to Zack during their altercation.

Ben brought up the topic of Zack’s late daughter (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Ben clashed with Zack in The Vic

Last night, Ben fought Martin in the boxing ring. However, things took a turn when Ben continued the fight after the bell rang.

Later on in The Vic, Zack had a drink with Martin but was soon interrupted by Ben. Martin questioned why Ben carried on boxing him after the bell.

Zack chipped in to defend Martin but this backfired as Ben started moving his attention on to him instead.

Ben suggested that Zack didn’t fight him because he was a coward. He then said that it was “a good job” that he never got to be a dad as he wouldn’t have been a good one.

This made Zack lunge at Ben but Martin held him back. Zack then told Ben that he wouldn’t fight him because he is HIV positive.

Ben used Peach to attack Zack (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan brand Ben as ‘vile’ and ‘disgusting’

EastEnders have branded Ben as ‘vile’ and ‘disgusting’ following his horrific baby comment towards Zack. They’re horrified as to how he used Peach to get one up on Zack.

One fan tweeted: “Ben Mitchell needs knocking out again, can’t believe he had the cheek to say that to our Zack.”

Ben Mitchell needs knocking out again can’t believe he had the cheek to say that to ar Zack #EastEnders — Lils- Mourning Sam Mitchell (@ronandroxylover) April 24, 2023

Ben can’t be redeemed after what he said tonight. It also makes Callum look weak for supporting him. At some point you can’t keep blaming his r*pe trauma for his vile behavior. #EastEnders — BovaryCee ♋️🌻🙋🏾‍♀️ DS⚽️⚽️ (@BovaryCee) April 24, 2023

This scene between Martin Zack and Ben is disgusting. Ben really is out of line. 😡😡😡😡 #EastEnders — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) April 24, 2023

Another fan commented: “[Bleep] Ben saying it’s a good job Zack didn’t get to be a dad cause he’d be useless is so vile . I get he’s struggling and self destructing but saying that when Zack is also struggling too is not on. I hope Ben says sorry, literally made Zack come out with having HIV.”

A third viewer wrote: “Ben can’t be redeemed after what he said tonight. It also makes Callum look weak for supporting him. At some point you can’t keep blaming his r*pe trauma for his vile behaviour.”

A final person complained: “This scene between Martin, Zack and Ben is disgusting. Ben really is out of line.”

Zack is focusing on his future with Whitney (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: What’s next for Zack?

Tonight (Tuesday April 25, 2023), Zack takes Martin’s advice and realises that he needs to not rush into anything with Whitney.

Later on, Zack tells Whitney that he’s sorry for rushing her and agrees to take things slow as that’s what’s best for both of them.

Now that Zack’s HIV diagnosis is out in the open as a result of Ben’s altercation, will everyone support him? Can Whitney stay by his side and help him through this tough time?

